The Brand Consult - A different kind of Consultancy - made in UAE
Tina Memic, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bateel International left the mega-brand to pursue her dream – run her own consultancy with a focus on retail and hospitality. Mrs. Memic has been a member of the executive team at Bateel International for nearly a decade. “I am very proud of what we, as a team, have achieved. Over the past years Bateel has developed from a home-grown brand into an international success story with retail boutiques and cafes all over the world. Bateel is a local brand that has gone global. Not many succeed in doing what we did.” Mrs. Memic said.
Bateel a homegrown concept has developed its brand offering and expanded extensively over the past years with now more than 50 boutiques and cafes available world-wide, the most recent of which in the USA.
“I would like to share the experience I have gained, leading multinational retail businesses to international success, and the exposure I have had with major developers, business partners and steak holders with other companies and start-ups to help them succeed in a highly competitive market place” says Memic.
Relying on a network of self-employed experts that join the force, depending on the project at hand, the brand consult is unique. More flexible, more direct, more cost efficient. “I even agree with start-ups on working for them without being paid until my work pays off. This way, I help smaller businesses to succeed that might not have the funds to do so otherwise.”
“The market has become more dynamic than ever, retail as we know it has changed” Memic says, “it’s time for new approaches to tackle the challenges ahead. It’s time to think outside the box.”
Memic who lives in the UAE since 13 years and joined Bateel in 2009 was a major contributor to the brand’s success, looking after the entire retail, franchise and marketing globally, she now is looking forward supporting other brands in the market place.
The Brand Consult is a unique concept emerging in the consulting landscape. Set up to not only help organizations to tackle the everchanging socio-economic challenges, but to change the way business is conducted in the Middle East.
Contact:
The Brand Consult
Tina Memic
DMC Building # 2
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Tel.: +971 50 531 4212
www.thebrandconsult.com
info@thebrandconsult.com
