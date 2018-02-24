The 9th Edition of ArabNet Beirut Wraps Up in Success, and Three Lebanese Startups Qualified to Compete Regionally in Dubai
Beirut – Under the High Patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Lebanon, General Michel AOUN and in collaboration with Banque du Liban, along with the participation of H.E. Prime Minister of Lebanon Mr. Saad Hariri as well as H.E. Mr. Jamal Jarrah, Minister of Telecommunications and H.E. Dr. Riad Salameh, Governor of Central Bank of Lebanon, ArabNet Beirut 2018 wrapped up in success on February 22nd. The 9th edition brought together 1800+ attendees and 90+ speakers from across Lebanon and the world.
Dr. Saad Andary, Second Vice-Governor of Central Bank of Lebanon launched the Banking Innovation Day on February 21st, which gathered more than 100 senior banking executives. In his speech, he spoke of poverty and technology, saying “With the third and fourth industrial revolutions we have, however, learnt that automation has in fact economized on the use of labor and increased incomes, generating demand for new products and services, which in turn create new jobs for displaced workers.”
At the closing ceremony, the three winners of the Startup Battle were announced. Under the sponsorship of touch, 3 finalists were chosen as the top startups: Cherpa by Ibrahim Ezzedine,
The ArabNet Beirut 2018 conference was held in collaboration with Banque du Liban. The event was sponsored by many leading companies such as Beirut Digital District, Creditbank, Touch, Digital Media Solutions and Alfa. The event featured the Banking Innovation Day and the three forums: Innovation and Investment, Adtech and Digital Transformation. ArabNet will be hosting its next event in Dubai on April 30 - May 1, 2018.
