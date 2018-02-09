The 12th Gulf-Turkish Real Estate Exhibition and Forum to Discuss Investment Issues in the Region
Over 73 exhibitors to offer more than 300 real estate projects
The 12th Turkish-Gulf Real Estate Exhibition will be held in Hilton Istanbul hotel, Turkey, with 55 exhibitors from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, America and UK. The exhibition will be organized by the Turkish Exhibition Company in partnership with Y&D Real Estate, a specialist in real estate marketing strategies. The diversified real estate exhibition and Gulf-Turkish forum would discuss real estate investment issues and investors’ concerns.
"We appreciate and value the strategic partnership with Y&D Real Estate, which is specialized in real estate marketing strategies, with a comprehensive experience in studying and analyzing the obstacles of real estate organizations and turning them into opportunities using communication strategies, in addition to its e-marketing influence through its specialized social media accounts @KEngagement which has 7 million followers from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries”.
"We are seeking to harness both our local and international expertise in the field of real estate investment to organize a reputable summit and exhibition dealer in Turkey for the current year " said Younus Inayat, Chief Executive Officer of Y&D Real Estate.
The opportunity to address key economic and real estate investment issues in the region among exhibitors, investors and participants is one the biggest challenges. In addition to being known for a strong stance on issues that matter to them, we offer our ultimate support to all parties through extensive planning coupled with our strong social relationships and a solid collaboration. We seek to create outcomes that contribute directly to long-term positive impacts on this event.
Saudi Arabians took second place after the Iraqis in terms of foreigners’ real estate buying in Turkey in August last year. Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) published data of sales in the real estate industry of Turkey where 1,512 properties including 390 lands and buildings sold in Istanbul. In terms of real estate sales in general, the data indicated that it had increased during the month of August 2017 by 41 per cent as compared to the month of July, 2017, indicating that the number of properties sold in August, 2017 climbed to 114,751 properties throughout Turkey.
With Turkey’s increasing economic integration with the rest of the world, this annual real estate exhibition in Turkey is an important event for investors who wantto buy or sell real estate in Turkish territory, as it offers the opportunity to foreign developers and investors as well as companies and individuals in the the Gulf States and beyond.
