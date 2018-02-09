The 12th Gulf-Turkish Real Estate Exhibition and Forum to Discuss Investment Issues in the Region

The 12th Turkish-Gulf Real Estate Exhibition will be held in Hilton Istanbul hotel, Turkey, with 55 exhibitors from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, America and UK. The exhibition will be organized by the Turkish Exhibition Company in partnership with Y&D Real Estate, a specialist in real estate marketing strategies. The diversified real estate exhibition and Gulf-Turkish forum would discuss real estate investment issues and investors’ concerns.

"We appreciate and value the strategic partnership with Y&D Real Estate, which is specialized in real estate marketing strategies, with a comprehensive experience in studying and analyzing the obstacles of real estate organizations and turning them into opportunities using communication strategies, in addition to its e-marketing influence through its specialized social media accounts @KEngagement which has 7 million followers from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries”.

During preparations for launching the exhibition in its 12th edition, Mr. Haktan Oztunali, President of the Junior Fair, said: "We are at the top of our enthusiasm and exert our best efforts to hold this exhibition and the Turkish-GCC meeting to activate joint work in this field to contribute to its development and support its contribution to the economic development of the countries.

Advertisement

He further added that communication strategies of Y&D Real Estate would help us to accomplish our mission in innovation and confidence to meet the desires of investors between the two countries.

"We are seeking to harness both our local and international expertise in the field of real estate investment to organize a reputable summit and exhibition dealer in Turkey for the current year " said Younus Inayat, Chief Executive Officer of Y&D Real Estate.

The opportunity to address key economic and real estate investment issues in the region among exhibitors, investors and participants is one the biggest challenges. In addition to being known for a strong stance on issues that matter to them, we offer our ultimate support to all parties through extensive planning coupled with our strong social relationships and a solid collaboration. We seek to create outcomes that contribute directly to long-term positive impacts on this event.

Saudi Arabians took second place after the Iraqis in terms of foreigners’ real estate buying in Turkey in August last year. Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) published data of sales in the real estate industry of Turkey where 1,512 properties including 390 lands and buildings sold in Istanbul. In terms of real estate sales in general, the data indicated that it had increased during the month of August 2017 by 41 per cent as compared to the month of July, 2017, indicating that the number of properties sold in August, 2017 climbed to 114,751 properties throughout Turkey.

With Turkey’s increasing economic integration with the rest of the world, this annual real estate exhibition in Turkey is an important event for investors who wantto buy or sell real estate in Turkish territory, as it offers the opportunity to foreign developers and investors as well as companies and individuals in the the Gulf States and beyond.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact us:

Younus Inayat

Chief Executive Officer of Y&D Real Estate

Mob: +966569000014

Email: Younus@ke.sa

© Press Release 2018