Texas A&M at Qatar welcomes newly admitted master's students

Graduate Orientation Day provided a comprehensive session for 15 new master’s students about the branch campus’s two master’s programs in chemical engineering in addition to an overview of the degree plan and academic requirements, as well as interaction with the different departments at Texas A&M at Qatar.

Faculty, administrators and current master’s students at Texas A&M University at Qatar welcomed a new class of incoming master’s students in chemical engineering for the 2018-2019 academic year during Graduate Orientation Day in the Texas A&M Engineering Building in Education City.

The incoming graduate students also met with the current master’s and Ph.D. students during the orientation and obtained the support and information necessary for their success in first year. The new students then toured Texas A&M at Qatar’s world-class facilities and state-of-the-art laboratories to learn about the many research opportunities that exist for Aggie graduate students.

Texas A&M at Qatar has offered Master of Science and Master of Engineering degrees in chemical engineering since 2011. Forty-five master’s students are currently enrolled at Texas A&M at Qatar.

Neil Adia, an alumni and a newly admitted graduate student, said, "I'm very excited to join the master's program at Texas A&M at Qatar. I expect it not only to be challenging, but also an intellectually enriching experience due to the innovative research and the various collaborative partnerships that the university contributes towards. I believe that the master's program is a great way for engineers to grow more as leaders and to collaborate with each other in order to achieve further development both in the State of Qatar and worldwide, and I highly encourage innovation-driven people (like myself) to join."

Amara Rehman, a new Master of Science student, agreed and said, "As a new student at Texas A&M at Qatar, I had an enjoyable time meeting my fellow classmates during orientation. I hope to grow as an individual and advance my understanding of chemical engineering.”

Graduate Orientation Day ended with closing remarks from Dr. Ahmed Abdel Wahab, chair of the Chemical Engineering graduate committee, and Dr. Patrick Linke, executive director of Graduate Studies and chair of the Chemical Engineering Program at Texas A&M at Qatar.

Linke said, "It was very pleasing to see the enthusiasm and motivation of the incoming class. We have a very healthy mix of students from Qatar — a good number of whom work full-time next to their graduate studies — and the rest of the world. Our class schedules are specifically designed to cater for students who are in full-time employment in industry or government.”

Applications for the Master of Science (M.S.) and Master of Engineering (M. Eng.) programs are being accepted for the Spring 2019 semester and will remain open until 15 Nov. 2018.

For information about graduate studies at Texas A&M at Qatar, visit http://www.qatar.tamu.edu/graduate-studies or call +974.4423.0135.

About Texas A&M University at Qatar

Since 2003, Texas A&M University has offered undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, and graduate degrees in chemical engineering since fall 2011. Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded nearly 950 degrees. All four undergraduate engineering degree programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. Faculty from around the world are attracted to Texas A&M at Qatar to educate the next generation of engineering leaders in Qatar and to conduct research valued at more than $248.2 million that address issues important to the State of Qatar. Visit www.qatar.tamu.edu.

