Texas A&M at Qatar welcomes largest-ever incoming class

Of the new undergraduate students, 47 percent are Qatari, bringing the branch campus’s total Qatari undergraduate enrollment to 54.1 percent. Texas A&M at Qatar’s student body comprises students from more than 36 countries.

The 105 members of the freshman Class of 2022 bring Texas A&M at Qatar’s total enrollment this semester to 559, including both undergraduate and graduate students.

In addition, 51.4 percent of the freshman class is female. Texas A&M at Qatar’s total female undergraduate enrollment is 49.6 percent — more than twice the U.S. national average of women enrolled in engineering (22.9 percent).

Officials said the count of students are expected to fluctuate slightly during the next few days.

Dr. César Malavé, dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, said, “At Texas A&M University at Qatar, we are educating the best and brightest Qatar has to offer. Our goal is to develop students into well-rounded Aggie engineers of character who lead and serve in the classroom and in the workplace, and I wish everyone the best of luck in the coming semester as we begin another year of world-class engineering education, research and service.”

In addition to the new class of undergraduates, 15 new graduate students started their master’s degree in chemical engineering this semester, bringing the total number of graduate students to 45. Texas A&M at Qatar has offered Master of Science and Master of Engineering degrees in chemical engineering since 2011.

Incoming freshmen students were welcomed to Texas A&M at Qatar during the three-day Aggie Life 101 orientation, a series of seminars, workshops and activities so students can learn about Texas A&M and its unique traditions, as well as what it takes to succeed at a world-renowned engineering institution.

Students and graduates of Texas A&M University are called “Aggies” and that tradition continues at Texas A&M’s branch campus in Doha. Aggie Life 101 showcased the opportunities Texas A&M at Qatar offers to students to help them become engineering leaders — from social clubs and activities to transformative educational experiences like international service-learning trips and relevant research.

Texas A&M commands an international reputation as one of the world’s premier engineering programs, and since 2003, Texas A&M at Qatar has built on that esteem. To date, Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded nearly 950 engineering degrees.

Students at Texas A&M at Qatar receive the same top-tier training as students enrolled at the main campus in College Station, Texas, USA. Texas A&M at Qatar’s accredited bachelor’s degree programs in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering rank among the top American engineering programs for education and research. The master’s program is an example of Texas A&M at Qatar’s commitment to addressing the needs of the State of Qatar in partnership with Qatar Foundation, and is critical to the success of Texas A&M at Qatar’s ambitious research program.

About Texas A&M University at Qatar

Since 2003, Texas A&M University has offered undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, and graduate degrees in chemical engineering since fall 2011. Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded nearly 950 degrees. All four undergraduate engineering degree programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. Faculty from around the world are attracted to Texas A&M at Qatar to educate the next generation of engineering leaders in Qatar and to conduct research valued at more than $248.2 million that address issues important to the State of Qatar. Visit www.qatar.tamu.edu.

