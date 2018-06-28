Tanmiyat's Living Legends Master Community raises the bar on sustainable living in the heart of Dubailand
Living Legends, a self-funded AED 1.2 billion mega project by Saudi Arabian developer, Tanmiyat, is proving to be one of the most significant and sustainable communities in the country. Living Legends is a gated master community that offers a variety of housing options including 500 individual villas that have up to 6 rooms and 3,000 apartments with up to three bedrooms, all housed within 12 residential towers. At 750 sq. ft. per resident, each of the members of the 20,000 person population expected to reside at Living Legends will still enjoy an abundance of personal space.
Since November 2017, three main contractors including Beijing Emirates, which has the largest share of the project, have worked tirelessly to complete the second phase of 500 villas and 144 apartments, which to-date, have been completed. An additional 400 apartments will be handed over within the next four months.
The new mega community, scheduled for completion by 2021, also provides a plethora of onsite amenities including medical, educational, retail and sports facilities. Spanning the area of 14 million sq.ft., along with residential living, visitors will have access to 150 retail shops, a 4-star boutique hotel, and a 9-hole golf course. The Living Legends development will also maintain several recreational facilities for its occupants such as a juggling track, 2 football pitches, 2 basketball courts, one volleyball court, a multipurpose playground, a cycling track, a rehabilitation centre, and 13 swimming pools. Additionally, the property will host an international school, a nursery, and three mosques.
He states, “We are creating a complete, integrated community offering luxury facilities that are proven to create the feel and sense of a functioning neighbourhood. Spacious sizes and built up areas are designed for real people and families, providing healthy spaces.” Tanmiyat has allocated 65 percent of the total 15 million square feet of land for facilities and open, green spaces. The remaining 35 percent of the total area will be the developed land.
Tabakh continues by adding, “Our aim is to develop real properties for real people, that’s the reason we didn’t compromise in sizes to reduce our cost, instead we worked on reasonable profit margins to keep the project attractive.”
One of the major highlights of the Living Legends development is Dubai’s newest golf course, which will be the centerpiece of the Tanmiyat mega development. The golf course is designed by Principal architect Peter Harradine and builder Orient Irrigation Services, well-known for creating some of the Middle East's favorite golfing destinations. Ideally attracting golf enthusiasts from around the world, the 9-hole course will feature a full-length driving range overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa.
The route of the golf course is essentially two horseshoes that snake around four man-made, saltwater lakes. There are five tee options on each hole – spanning 3,248 yards from the tips to 2,543 yards to meet the needs for all ability levels. The lakes will give right-handers with a hook and lefties with a slice pause for thought on four of the nine holes.
“Golf is very popular in Dubai and in the wider UAE. People travel from many different countries to play golf in the emirate. Our 9-hole golf course will be another lovely destination for golf players,” Tabakh said.© Press Release 2018
