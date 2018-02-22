Tamkeen supports 8 startups participating in Gulfood

The Chief Executive of Tamkeen, Dr Ebrahim Mohammed Janahi stressed Tamkeen’s keenness in support the different Bahraini enterprises as key driver towards growing the private sector, including hospitality sector, which comes as one of the prominent sectors in Bahrain. Dr Janahi made his statement at the sidelines of the world's largest annual food and hospitality exhibition, Gulfood 2018, held during the period 18 – 22 February, 2018. As part of its efforts towards expanding the growth of Bahraini enterprises in the international markets, Tamkeen has supported the Bahraini Pavilion in the exhibition.

Dr. Janahi praised the participation of Bahraini entrepreneurs in the food and hospitality sector, and their enthusiasm for presenting their products and developing their businesses, benefiting from the innovative food production methods shared by different international expertise. He stressed the importance of supporting Bahraini food companies to further enhance Bahrain’s status, ranked sixth in the Arab world and 37th in the world on the Global Food Security Index, by exploring challenges, and developing sustainable solutions to raise local food production, raise investment in the food sector and overcome the challenges posed by the scarcity of agricultural land, water resources and climate change. The index is based on three basic criteria: availability of food, In addition to the quality and safety standard.

