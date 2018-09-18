Tamkeen signs agreement with BTECH to support participation of 40 IT enterprises, 20 entrepreneurs in Gitex 2018
The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement with Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) to support 40 enterprises take part in the Bahraini National Pavilion (BNP) at GITEX2018.
Gitex Technology Week is planned to be held from 14th to 18th October 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre, leveraging unrivalled business access to emerging markets, buyers and governments from more than 130 countries.
The agreement aims to support 40 ICT companies and 20 Bahraini start-up take part in the largest technology event in the Middle East, Africa & South Asia.
Tamkeen’s Chief Executive Dr Ebrahim Mohammed Janahi stressed the importance of this annual event.
“This event offers participants a promising opportunity for exposure and networking,” said Dr Janahi.
“Supporting Bahraini exhibitors at the BNP at GITEX2018 aims to increase the contribution of technology companies in the private sector, enhance their competitiveness, develop their business and bring their products and services to the regional and global markets, as well as encourage Bahraini ICT entrepreneurs to develop their ideas and projects,” he added.
For his part, BTECH Chairman Mr. Ubaydli Ubaydli acknowledged that Bahrain’s consecutive annual participation @GITEX reflects positively on the development of the ICT sector in Bahrain, in line with Tamkeen’s strategy to develop programs for business development, in which the ICT industry is one of its main growth streams.
Ubaidly assured the keenness of “BTECH” to invest this support by Tamkeen in achieving the desired goals as effectively as possible, calling on all ICT and telecom companies in Bahrain to take this opportunity of Tamkeen’s generous support to participate in BNP @GITEX2018, run by BTECH in collaboration with WorkSmart for the 12th consecutive year.
