Taiwan Tourism Board partners with Musafir.com

Under the new agreement, Musafir.com and Taiwan Tourism Board will collaborate and conduct joint marketing campaigns in order to diversify the tourism culture in the UAE. In an effort to push the limits of destination marketing, both Musafir.com and Taiwan Tourism Board aim to position the island nation as the top destination amongst travelers out of the UAE as both countries increasingly appeal to the leisure and MICE sector.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Musafir.com, the UAE's first premium-experience travel website, announces a landmark partnership with Taiwan Tourism Board to raise awareness about Taiwan as a compelling leisure destination in the Middle East.

The news comes at a key time for Musafir.com, as the company continues its rapid expansion in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

To mark this significant new partnership, Musafir.com has announced a range of attractive travel deals to Taiwan. The packages cater to all income markets and cover everything from short holidays and adventurous getaways to week-long breaks that give travelers the chance to experience Taiwanese culture like never before.

“We are confident that with these packages we will be able to increase the volume of travel and number of passengers from the UAE in particular and the Middle East in general”, said Dr. Trust Lin, Director of Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

From hiking in the Yangmingshan National Park and experiencing Taiwan's famous hot springs to visiting lost cities like Jiufen, travelers can look forward to exploring Taiwan at unbeatable prices.

About musfair.com

Musafir.com is the UAE's first premium-experience travel website. We offer flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays in over 85,000 properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more.

The word musafir (pronounced moo-saa-fir) means “traveler” in Arabic and we at musafir.com live by three promises to all our travelers in everything we do – great choice, no-nonsense convenience and a premium experience.

Musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Sachin Gadoya and Albert Dias in August 2007 and was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani on April 23, 2009. We are incorporated under Universal Travels & Tourism LLC – an IATA accredited travel agency which was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in 2005.

We launched our services in India in 2010 and signed an exciting partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, which saw him represent Musafir as a global brand ambassador until April 30, 2016.

