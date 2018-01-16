Tadweer signs five new contracts at EcoWASTE Exhibition 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Centre of Waste Management – Abu Dhabi ( Tadweer ) today has announced the signing of five new contracts worth AED 165 million of waste management investment projects in Abu Dhabi with leading firms in the waste sector, the total capital cost will be invested by the investors. The contracts were made public at the CWM - Tadweer booth at the EcoWASTE Exhibition, which is being held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The new contracts highlight upcoming waste management projects in the capital and are expected to generate significant employment opportunities.

CWM - Tadweer signed a contract with Green Energy Solutions & Sustainability LLC for the first Landfill Gas to Energy investment project in the Middle East at Al Dhafra Landfill, which is the largest landfill in Abu Dhabi. The project will prevent emission of Green-House Gases (GHG) from the landfill to the atmosphere. It is expected to be commissioned to produce about 5 MW of power by September 2018 and will be registered with the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for carbon credit.

CWM - Tadweer also awarded two new contracts to Ramky and BRS Ventures Joint Venture for Medical and Hazardous waste incineration projects in Abu Dhabi, and a contract to CleanCo in Al Ain. The facilities in Abu Dhabi will be able to treat about 15,000 tons per annum, while the Al Ain facilitiy will be able treat about 3,000 per annum. Both projects will be operational by end of 2018.

Dr. BR Shetty, Chairman of BRS Ventures said “Increasing waste is a global problem and being in healthcare and manufacturing sectors, I have always been conscious about it. Having spent more than 40 years in Abu Dhabi, I am honored to get this opportunity from CWM that allows me to contribute to Abu Dhabi Environment along with my long-term associate Ramky”.

Mr Allan Ayodhya Ramireddy, Chairman, Ramky Group said "Our foray in the middle East started more than a decade ago, however, this is our first Integrated waste management facility in Abu Dhabi. We are committed to a long-term association with CWM, along with our partners BRS Ventures, contributing to the sustainable development of UAE and the region."

This year, CWM- Tadweer will also be working with Blue Al Serkal for recycling of used cooking oil to produce biodiesel and fatty acids, which in turn will be used for the manufacturing soaps. The biodiesel produced will conforming to the ESMA standard and certified for quality conformity by Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council. The facility is expected to collect and treat about 20,000 liters per day of used cooking oil from the hotels, restaurants and commercial kitchens. It will also will help protect the blockage of the sewage systems in Abu Dhabi by preventing drainage of used cooking oil into the sewage system. Both companies will be purchasing the used cooking oil from commercial establishments.



Eng. Saeed Al Mehairbi, Acting General Manager, CWM - Tadweer said: “Since its inception, CWM -Tadweer has made remarkable progress in creating and implementing safe and effective waste management strategies. This year being the Year of Zayed, with the awarding of these new high-value investment contracts, we are confident that it will help further raise the standard of waste management in Abu Dhabi and generate significant employment opportunities in the Abu Dhabi waste sector.”

All these projects will be based in an Eco-Park being developed by the Center of Waste Management (CWM) next to the Al Dhafra Landfill, where all future waste treatment, recycling and resource recovery facilities will be located.

The fifth edition of EcoWaste exhibition is currently being held be held from January 15 to 18 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event is hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in partnership with CWM - Tadweer. This year’s EcoWaste exhibition will bring together more than 6,900 participants from 71 countries including the Middle East and North Africa region.

