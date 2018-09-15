Tadweer Promotes Awareness about Sustainable Waste Management among Employees of Government Entities

The move comes as part of Tadweer ’s continued efforts to highlight key issues related to appropriate waste management and environmental sustainability.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center ( Tadweer ) carried out an awareness campaign among employees of various government entities to drive home the message of environmental conservation and sustainable waste management.

As part of the agenda, Tadweer visited employees of various government entities at their offices and conducted a series of awareness lectures and workshops to introduce them to sustainable waste management practices. Tadweer sought the active participation of public sector employees in promoting a culture of sustainability and maintaining a clean environment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Nael Rashed Al Shamsi, Manager of Tadweer's Al Ain Branch, said: “This campaign complements Tadweer’s ongoing commitment to connecting with various segments of society and stepping up their role in addressing the environmental challenges we face today. In encouraging employees of various governmental entities to shoulder their responsibility towards the environment, we seek to enlist their active participation in our efforts to reduce consumption and conserve natural resources. Doing so will help us significantly cut costs in treating various types of waste across the emirate.”

Al Shamsi added: “The government's direction and recycling strategy seeks to identify comprehensive and environmentally sustainable solutions for waste management. This mandates educating members of society about eco-friendly methods such as the reuse and recycle of waste and minimizing its production.”

Tadweer’s campaign targeted various government entities including Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Al Ain Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Farmers’ Services Center, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments, Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO), and Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company - Al Ain Branch.

