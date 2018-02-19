TRA Launches "Hutaf" Initiative to Support the Blind People of Determination in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs
Abu Dhabi: At the generous invitation of the Blind Printing Press, The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO) held a meeting at ZHO headquarters for the launch of the "Hutaf" initiative to support the people of determination, particularly the blind and visually impaired. “Hutaf" initiative allows sports followers from the blind and visually impaired, to attend and interact with the matches in the stadium. The initiative idea is to provide them with voice commentary about the matches, and thus encourage them to support their favorite club during matches.
In this context, H.E. Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, TRA Deputy Director General for Support Services, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs to support the blind and people with special needs. This meeting comes at the beginning of a year with a high name for all of us. The name of the founder of our union and the founder of our renaissance, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who affirmed that the involvement of all human energies and national competencies is our way to achieve renaissance and sustainable development.”
In turn, H.E. Abdallah Abdel Ali Al Hmaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, welcomed the launch of the initiative by TRA, which ZHO’s efforts to integrate people of determination in the society. He praised TRA’s efforts as well as all government and private entities and various organs of the State, in addition to their procedures and facilities in this regard. He added that the cooperation between ZHO and all the entities is the basis for reaching the aimed goals and achieving the aspirations to serve people of determination.
The ZHO Secretary-General explained that cooperation is the key for success in any action, pointing that ZHO seeks to enhance cooperation and adopt initiatives and ideas that are aimed at supporting the organization to achieving its humanitarian goals and noble mission, through the successful implementation of all strategic initiatives and projects launched by ZHO in close cooperation with them.
Moreover, Ms. Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansoori, Director of the Centre of Printing for the Blind and Visual Challenges at the ZHO, said: "We thank TRA for launching this initiative and for the good efforts in supporting the care of people of determination, especially the blind, and the activities of the organization”. She emphasized that the relation between TRA and ZHO is an example of the successful strategic partnership, and the complementarity of efforts to provide the care to the community groups, to ensure their right to life in safety and dignity.’
She explained ZHO, under the guidance of its leadership, does not spare any effort to support the different categories of people of determination, including those with visual disabilities, indicating that the Printing Press of the Blind and Visual Challenges, one of ZHO centers, seeks to cooperate with various institutions and entities in the country to serve people with visual disabilities.© Press Release 2018