TRA Launches "Hutaf" Initiative to Support the Blind People of Determination in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs

Abu Dhabi: At the generous invitation of the Blind Printing Press, The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO) held a meeting at ZHO headquarters for the launch of the "Hutaf" initiative to support the people of determination, particularly the blind and visually impaired. “Hutaf" initiative allows sports followers from the blind and visually impaired, to attend and interact with the matches in the stadium. The initiative idea is to provide them with voice commentary about the matches, and thus encourage them to support their favorite club during matches. In this context, H.E. Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, TRA Deputy Director General for Support Services, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs to support the blind and people with special needs. This meeting comes at the beginning of a year with a high name for all of us. The name of the founder of our union and the founder of our renaissance, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who affirmed that the involvement of all human energies and national competencies is our way to achieve renaissance and sustainable development.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi added: “Our support for “Hutaf” initiative is part of a series of charitable activities and initiatives related to the social responsibility efforts, that we are keen to take part of. In this initiative, we use the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the field of communications and radio frequencies, and it is part of our leading initiatives in the UAE Innovation Month”. In turn, H.E. Abdallah Abdel Ali Al Hmaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, welcomed the launch of the initiative by TRA, which ZHO’s efforts to integrate people of determination in the society. He praised TRA’s efforts as well as all government and private entities and various organs of the State, in addition to their procedures and facilities in this regard. He added that the cooperation between ZHO and all the entities is the basis for reaching the aimed goals and achieving the aspirations to serve people of determination.

