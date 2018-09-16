TP-Link announces FDC International as a Distributor

As per the agreement, FDC International will involve SI and channel partners who will offer TP-Link SMB products and solutions to their clients or end users in the UAE region.

Middle East: TP-Link, a premier global manufacturer, provider of networking products and World's No.1 provider of WLAN products signs FDC International , one of the largest IT distribution company in GCC region, as its distributor. To increase the market horizon and brand visibility even further, the venture of these two entities is a perfect match.

Commenting on this association, Lucas Jiang, General Manager of TP-Link MEA FZE said, “What helped turn the decision in favour of FDC International was how well-equipped they are in taking care of their clients’ requirement. And we trust them to offer reliable services that will strengthen our SMB networking business in the channel community and end-consumers.”

Advertisement

The segment of SMB business by TP-Link ensures ease of management, high performance and professional support to the customers. At the alliance meet, USP’s and insights on SMB product range and uniquely advanced solutions like Jetstream, Omada Ecosystem, Auranet Wi-Fi, Pharos Wireless, Managed Switches and Safestream Routers were discussed. List of challenges and solutions were spoken about that helped the SI’s & channel partners to understand every brand element.

TP-Link also encouraged the partners to enrol for the online Training & Certification program. A dedicated partner portal that caters to pre-sales, sales and technical knowledge. This program offers support to the SI’s to grow their share of business with TP-Link’s solutions in the SMB segment. To lighten the mood of the eve, a pop-quiz was organized that gave away TP-Link products as freebies to the winners.

Link to Training & Certification Program - https://partner.tp-link.com/training-and-certifications.html#certification

For more details on SMB products & solutions - https://www.tp-link.com/ae/business-networking/

-Ends-

About TP-Link:

TP-Link, a premier global manufacturer and provider of networking products, World's No.1 provider of WLAN products, with products available in over 120 countries to millions of customers. Committed to intensive R&D, efficient production and strict quality management, TP-Link continues to provide award-winning products includes SOHO, SMB, Neffos (Smartphone), Smart Home and Service Provider (SP) solutions for Global end-users.

Based on the confidence of millions of customers, TP-Link is now growing to become one of the most competitive providers of networking products with aspirations to become one of the top 3 networking brands in the world and striving for a larger global market share, while further advancing in the world of networking to better serve our most valued customers with products that make their lives easier.

About FDC International:

FDC International is a leading IT distribution company that a wide portfolio of products comprising Notebooks, Tablets, Hard Drives, Motherboards, Graphic cards, Optical storage drive, Digital storage, Networking products, Security software and Memory solutions; and is a known distributor of IT products of major brands in this region. FDC provides end to end solutions within the following key specialist areas: Components Distribution, Notebook, Tablet Distribution, Printer Distribution, Mobile accessories Distribution and Pro-Value Services.

For marketing queries contact;

Dolly Lakhani, Marketing Executive

Mob. (+971) 50 6741731; 056 1981527 / dolly.l@tp-link.com

For further press queries, please contact;

Sonal Salvi

Absolute Communications Group

Mob. (+971) 55 902 9360

Email: SonalS@AbsoluteCG.net

© Press Release 2018