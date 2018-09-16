TP-Link announces FDC International as a Distributor
Middle East: TP-Link, a premier global manufacturer, provider of networking products and World's No.1 provider of WLAN products signs FDC International, one of the largest IT distribution company in GCC region, as its distributor. To increase the market horizon and brand visibility even further, the venture of these two entities is a perfect match.
As per the agreement, FDC International will involve SI and channel partners who will offer TP-Link SMB products and solutions to their clients or end users in the UAE region.
Commenting on this association, Lucas Jiang, General Manager of TP-Link MEA FZE said, “What helped turn the decision in favour of FDC International was how well-equipped they are in taking care of their clients’ requirement. And we trust them to offer reliable services that will strengthen our SMB networking business in the channel community and end-consumers.”
The segment of SMB business by TP-Link ensures ease of management, high performance and professional support to the customers. At the alliance meet, USP’s and insights on SMB product range and uniquely advanced solutions like Jetstream, Omada Ecosystem, Auranet Wi-Fi, Pharos Wireless, Managed Switches and Safestream Routers were discussed. List of challenges and solutions were spoken about that helped the SI’s & channel partners to understand every brand element.
TP-Link also encouraged the partners to enrol for the online Training & Certification program. A dedicated partner portal that caters to pre-sales, sales and technical knowledge. This program offers support to the SI’s to grow their share of business with TP-Link’s solutions in the SMB segment. To lighten the mood of the eve, a pop-quiz was organized that gave away TP-Link products as freebies to the winners.
Link to Training & Certification Program - https://partner.tp-link.com/training-and-certifications.html#certification
For more details on SMB products & solutions - https://www.tp-link.com/ae/business-networking/
-Ends-
About TP-Link:
TP-Link, a premier global manufacturer and provider of networking products, World's No.1 provider of WLAN products, with products available in over 120 countries to millions of customers. Committed to intensive R&D, efficient production and strict quality management, TP-Link continues to provide award-winning products includes SOHO, SMB, Neffos (Smartphone), Smart Home and Service Provider (SP) solutions for Global end-users.
Based on the confidence of millions of customers, TP-Link is now growing to become one of the most competitive providers of networking products with aspirations to become one of the top 3 networking brands in the world and striving for a larger global market share, while further advancing in the world of networking to better serve our most valued customers with products that make their lives easier.
About FDC International:
FDC International is a leading IT distribution company that a wide portfolio of products comprising Notebooks, Tablets, Hard Drives, Motherboards, Graphic cards, Optical storage drive, Digital storage, Networking products, Security software and Memory solutions; and is a known distributor of IT products of major brands in this region. FDC provides end to end solutions within the following key specialist areas: Components Distribution, Notebook, Tablet Distribution, Printer Distribution, Mobile accessories Distribution and Pro-Value Services.
For marketing queries contact;
Dolly Lakhani, Marketing Executive
Mob. (+971) 50 6741731; 056 1981527 / dolly.l@tp-link.com
For further press queries, please contact;
Sonal Salvi
Absolute Communications Group
Mob. (+971) 55 902 9360
Email: SonalS@AbsoluteCG.net© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.