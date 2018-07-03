TCL announces global partnership with FIBA
United Arab Emirates: TCL, top-three global television manufacturer and leading consumer electronics brand, today announced a comprehensive global partnership with the International Basketball Federation (“FIBA”), expanding the company’s global sports sponsorship portfolio.
As part of TCL’s global premium sports sponsorship programme that kicked off in 2018, the company signed this partnership which covers worldwide FIBA competitions from today until December 31, 2019. This follows the company’s recent announcement of its partnership with football superstar Neymar Jr. This highlights the company’s commitment to strengthen its growing community and fulfil its commitment to its consumers globally.
“We are delighted to partner with FIBA, a truly influential partner in the global basketball community, as sports sponsorship lies in the core of TCL’s global brand strategy. We are passionate about sport and aspire to bring together basketball fans worldwide as part of our growing global community,” said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Corporation.
Commenting on the occasion, Niranjan Gidwani, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Group, authorized distributors for TCL in the UAE and select MENA countries, said “We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the TCL team on this esteemed collaboration. It is great to witness the expansion of TCL’s great initiative to get closer with consumers across the world and we are confident that the brand will soar with every collaboration to reach greater heights. We are honored to be part of this accomplishment and represent the brand in the Middle East.”
TCL’s other global basketball partners include NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the Philippine Basketball Association (The Philippines). The company also works with other sports partners including soccer team San Jose Earthquakes, Brazilian Football Confederation (Brazil), Rosario Central Football Club (Argentina), The Melbourne Cup and Melbourne Victory Football Club (Australia), as well as entertainment industry partners including the Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, The Ellen Show, and the popular Warner Bros. Pictures movie Justice League.
-Ends-
About TCL Multimedia
Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. With a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a “Double +” strategy aiming to achieve “Smart + Internet” and “Products + Services”, TCL Multimedia is striving to become a “global entertainment technology enterprise” that provides integrated entertainment solutions to customers.
About FIBA
FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball - is an independent association formed by 213 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognised as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
For further information about FIBA, please visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba, twitter.com/fiba, instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba.
