TCL announces global partnership with FIBA

As part of TCL’s global premium sports sponsorship programme that kicked off in 2018, the company signed this partnership which covers worldwide FIBA competitions from today until December 31, 2019. This follows the company’s recent announcement of its partnership with football superstar Neymar Jr. This highlights the company’s commitment to strengthen its growing community and fulfil its commitment to its consumers globally.

“We are delighted to partner with FIBA, a truly influential partner in the global basketball community, as sports sponsorship lies in the core of TCL’s global brand strategy. We are passionate about sport and aspire to bring together basketball fans worldwide as part of our growing global community,” said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Corporation.

The agreement entails TCL having the right to use the logo of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 on its consumer electronics and home appliance products including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, etc. In addition to granting TCL the Presenting Sponsorship rights for the Asian Qualifiers' remaining four windows (June-July, September and November 2018; February 2019) for next year's World Cup, as well as key commercial rights at FIBA's flagship competition as well as sponsor the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018. Specific rights for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 include having premium brand visibility on the court and being the presenter of the player of the game ("TCL Player of the Game").

"We are thrilled to have TCL join us as a FIBA Partner for all major FIBA competitions including the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and the Qualifiers leading up to that event,” said Patrick Baumann, FIBA Secretary General and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member. “TCL is one of the leading global companies from China and we are excited to team up with them to create joint opportunities to promote the biggest basketball competition in the world," he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Niranjan Gidwani, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Group, authorized distributors for TCL in the UAE and select MENA countries, said “We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the TCL team on this esteemed collaboration. It is great to witness the expansion of TCL’s great initiative to get closer with consumers across the world and we are confident that the brand will soar with every collaboration to reach greater heights. We are honored to be part of this accomplishment and represent the brand in the Middle East.”

TCL’s other global basketball partners include NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the Philippine Basketball Association (The Philippines). The company also works with other sports partners including soccer team San Jose Earthquakes, Brazilian Football Confederation (Brazil), Rosario Central Football Club (Argentina), The Melbourne Cup and Melbourne Victory Football Club (Australia), as well as entertainment industry partners including the Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, The Ellen Show, and the popular Warner Bros. Pictures movie Justice League.

