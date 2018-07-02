Swiss-Belhotel International appoints Hotel Manager for two upcoming hotels in Kuwait

KUWAIT – Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI) has appointed Hakan Gencer as the Hotel Manager of its upcoming properties in Kuwait Swiss-Belhotel Bneid Al Gar, scheduled to open in Q4 2018 and Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq, scheduled to open in Q3 2019. Hakan’s joining will establish the pre-opening office for Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar. Making the announcement, Laurent A. Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International’s Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, said, “Hakan is an experienced and dynamic hospitality professional with extensive operations expertise in managing luxury resorts and city hotels. He has been with our group since 2016 as the general manager for Grand Swiss-Belhotel Celik Palas Thermal Spa. We are confident under his leadership Swiss-Belhotel Bneid Al Gar will achieve the highest level of performance and guest satisfaction. In addition, Hakan will also oversee the build-up of Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq, our second property in Kuwait.”

Hakan brings with him over two and a half decades of outstanding experience in the hospitality industry working with some of the world’s most successful and prestigious hotels in Turkey and London in various capacities. Prior to joining Swiss-Belhotel International group, Hakan was the complex director of food and beverages in two leading business hotels in Bursa, Turkey. Dual nationality holder from Turkey and the UK, Hakan has a long list of accomplishments and accolades during his distinguished career. Upon joining the Swiss-Belhotel Bneid Al Gar, he commented, “I am delighted to lead the team at this superb hotel and really grateful to Swiss-Belhotel International for having given me the opportunity to continue with the group. It is truly exciting to take up this challenge and be entrusted with the responsibility to open the brand’s first hotel in Kuwait.”

