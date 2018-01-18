Suprema Establishes Middle East Operations with Suprema Middle East FZCO

SEOUL, KOREA:- (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, has announced the establishment of Suprema Middle East FZCO, which will provide localized sales, marketing and technical support across the Middle East, a key strategic market for the company. The new operations are located in the Dubai Airport Free Zone.



Suprema Middle East FZCO underscores Suprema's commitment to advancing enterprise-level access control solutions in the UAE and across the broader Middle East region. Within the Middle East markets, Suprema has led biometric-enabled time attendance solutions and is observing increasing demand for electronic access control combining trending technologies including biometrics, mobile credential and open-platform for integration adaptability.



"Suprema Middle East FZCO is committed to help our strategic partners and customers in the Middle East. While maintaining strong market share in time-attendance solution, we aim to penetrate large scale access control market with CoreStation, Suprema's new centralized access control solutions," said SY Lee, Director of Global Business at Suprema.





"During recent years, Suprema has expanded its global operations in 6 strategic regions, including UK, Germany, Canada, France, Brazil and UAE. Along with our other global operations, Suprema Middle East will aggregate Suprema's global resources to cope with unique needs from Middle East, and will also focus on enriching our ecosystem by facilitating cooperation between distributors, SIs and partners to expand capability in the local market," Lee added.



With the establishment of Suprema Middle East FZCO, Suprema appoints Mohamed El Shenawy as Regional Sales Director. Mohamed will lead the regional sales team and focus on the new business development as well as supporting existing business partners in the region.





