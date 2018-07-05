Summertown Interiors completes Deliveroo's new Dubai office
Dubai, UAE: Last week, Summertown Interiors, the UAE’s leading fit-out contractor specialising in green commercial office interiors, handed over Deliveroo’s new Dubai office located in the API Trio Office Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road. Summertown collaborated closely with project managers Compass Project Management and the Deliveroo office project team to deliver the design and build of the project which took 12 weeks to finalise.
The new workspace for the rapidly expanding British online food delivery company is reflective of the start-ups disruptive energy with its fresh, funky, and modern ambiance. The office includes an open free flow work environment; a dedicated pantry and recreation area, meeting rooms and ‘phone booths’. In addition to the office space, a new drivers waiting and meeting room was creating to providing a ‘logistics hub’ for their hard working delivery riders. Deliveroo’s aspiration was to not only provide adequate space for its increasing number of employees, but to accommodate their “Friday lunch” and social get-togethers.
About Summertown Interiors
Summertown Interiors was the first fit-out contractor to occupy LEED Gold certified interiors in the UAE, and has also been awarded the LEED gold certification for its existing building; operations and maintenance (LEED EBOM). All projects are executed in accordance with the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 quality management system.
Summertown Interior’s mission is to consistently deliver high end interior projects on time and within budget, whilst helping companies to achieve their environmental goals, directly resulting in operational savings and a better workspace for employees.
