Successful Start to the Pacific Asia Travel Association Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart 2018 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi:- Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the inauguration of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart 2018 (PATA ATRTCM), saw a number of successful workshops and plenary sessions hosted by industry experts and visionaries from across the globe.
Key speakers including HE Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Tourism Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mario Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, PATA, Thailand; Norie Quintos, Editor at Large, National Geographic Travel and Independent Communications Consultant, USA; debated and explored the nuances, trends and dynamics of one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.
The conference will be followed by a one-day travel mart tomorrow (February 23), wherein participants will engage each other in a series of high-level meetings with adventure product buyers and sellers from across the world. In line with Abu Dhabi’s renowned hospitality, all delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in a half-day tour of Al Ain Region’s iconic landmarks.
About The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi:
The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.
