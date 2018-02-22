Successful Start to the Pacific Asia Travel Association Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart 2018 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi:- Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the inauguration of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart 2018 (PATA ATRTCM), saw a number of successful workshops and plenary sessions hosted by industry experts and visionaries from across the globe. Key speakers including HE Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Tourism Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mario Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, PATA, Thailand; Norie Quintos, Editor at Large, National Geographic Travel and Independent Communications Consultant, USA; debated and explored the nuances, trends and dynamics of one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

Held under the theme “Adventure in a New Era”, the event offered delegations from across the Asia Pacific region a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and unlock the full potential of the adventure tourism sector in the digital era. This year is the first time the event is being hosted in Al Ain Region; cementing its place as a nexus for the tourism industry. The conference will be followed by a one-day travel mart tomorrow (February 23), wherein participants will engage each other in a series of high-level meetings with adventure product buyers and sellers from across the world. In line with Abu Dhabi’s renowned hospitality, all delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in a half-day tour of Al Ain Region’s iconic landmarks.

