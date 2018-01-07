SteelFab 2018 promises a fab show

Sharjah - Search for better efficiency, customised solutions and consistent quality are key factors that drive fabricators to newer technology and high-tech machinery. And, one trade event that has undoubtedly won the trust of the regional metal working industry by providing them the best year-after-year is SteelFab. To be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 15 to 18, the 14 th SteelFab 2018 is set to bring global manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts at a single place for your convenience.

Besides, for the first time, SteelFab will be bringing the renowned German excellence in technology, engineering and innovation to the region through its tie-up with Messe Essen and International Tube Association (ITA).

Leveraging on the success of all its previous editions, the 14th edition of SteelFab will look to strengthen its position as the region’s largest and longest running trade fair dedicated to the metal working industry.

“Foreign partnerships have always been the mainstay of SteelFab. In our latest endeavour, the tie-up with Messe Essen will see the launch of a special pavilion --while the partnership with ITA for the second consecutive year will help us focus more on pipes and tubes machinery & tools. Both the tie-ups are important to us since they underscore our commitment to introduce better technology and machinery to the region,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Messe Essen and ITA join the list of quite a few supporting foreign industry associations such as Ucimu Sistemi Per Produrre (Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machine Tools, Robots, Automation Systems and Ancillary Products), DVS and AUMA from Germany, Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry and UAE Contractors Association.

“Messe Essen organises the Schweissen & Schneiden fair, one of Europe’s largest gatherings of welding, cutting, and finishing industry professionals, while the ITA is the world’s largest and most influential association for the tube & pipe industries. They are names to reckon with globally and add great value to SteelFab,” added H.E. Al Midfa.

The increasing foreign support will also boost participation from countries such as Italy, Taiwan, Turkey, India and China, apart from Germany, which will have two pavilions this time – the regular German Pavilion and the inaugural Essen Welding & Cutting Pavilion.

The continuing tie-up with ITA will help the association’s 900 members from more than 70 countries to present equipment, innovations, machines and technology for the regional tubes and pipes industry.

The regional metal working industry is embracing technological innovations to build better products, operate more efficiently, and satisfy the rising expectations of customers. The regional units also need the necessary know-how and expertise to fully leverage the new technology strategically. SteelFab 2018 will help visitors take the technological leap forward.

With over thousand brands from across the world on display, SteelFab 2018 will be a truly international event for all your metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing requirements.

Fasteners World Middle East, a dedicated trade fair for the fastener and fixing industry that will be held simultaneously with SteelFab, will offer the best sourcing point for industrial fasteners and fixings, construction fixings, assembly and installation systems and fastener manufacturing technology.

SteelFab 2018 is all set to perform better over the impressive performance of its previous edition, which featured 342 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries and attracted 7,950 visitors from 83 countries during its four-day run.

Besides, the show has a lot to gain from strong economic tailwinds that include a projected jump of 14% in non-oil contribution to its GDP in four years due to rapid diversification of its economy, the UAE remaining the most competitive economy in the region and 17th most competitive economy globally, and increasing spending on mega events like the World Expo 2020.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UAE's economic growth is set accelerate to 4.4% in 2018, driven by rebound in investment, manufacturing and trade, the fastest in the region.

SteelFab 2018 will be held in all six halls at Expo Centre Sharjah from 15 to 18 January 2018 with the timings as 10 am to 7 pm daily. Admission is free for all trade and professional visitors.

