 
Dubai 17 Feb 2018
#aviation | 17 February, 2018

Stars on Board Day One Kicks off with Exciting Performances

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: Day one of Emirates sponsored Stars on Board kicked off with a diverse line-up of talent and live performances.  Arab Idol star Youssef Arafat and singer Tarek Al Atrash serenaded audiences while superstar Najwa Karam closed the night with her show-stopping signature tunes.

In addition, Emirates auctioned off a signed Arsenal Club jersey with proceeds going to support St Jude Children’s Hospital.

