Starbucks successful Saudization campaign gathers pace
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh :- Starbucks, the world's leading coffee brand, announced that its efforts to localize jobs in its outlets in Saudi Arabia have paid off, with increasing number of Saudi men and women now joining the company in various positions.
Launched in 2017, Starbucks' ongoing Saudization campaign has so far managed to increase the percentage of Saudi partners in the company from 9% to 23%. By 2020, Starbucks aims to localize 35% of its workforce and accelerate training of Saudi partners, at all levels.
Building on its global expertise and ethics, Starbucks Saudi Arabia is committed to creating better opportunities for Saudi youth in order to have a positive impact on Saudi society in the present and the future.
Starbucks KSA is committed to employing 400 Saudi nationals in the upcoming period as part of its support for the Saudization program and Vision 2030.
“Starbucks KSA is proud to open its arms to young Saudis in line with the country's National Transformation Program," added Rana Shaheen, Regional Communications and CSR Manager, Starbucks Middle East.
Starbucks has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2000. The company now has 154 locations with over 1600 partners, including 350 Saudis, an average of two Saudi partners in every Starbucks store across the kingdom.
In its effort to attract Saudi partners and as part of its social impact agenda, Starbucks addresses important workforce challenges and perceptions around the value of retail and service work and the role of a Starbucks employee, preparing Saudi youth for the economy and the jobs of tomorrow.
Saudi male and female partners can be assured of promising careers and fast track professional progress with Starbucks through continuous training in a welcoming and enriching work environment. The company continually engages, recognizes, and rewards partners for their contributions to Starbucks success. The brand encourages interested individuals from both sexes to apply for jobs through the company’s microsite www.starbucksforyouthksa.com.
