StarLink signs up with Fidelis Cybersecurity
Dubai, UAE - StarLink, the fastest growing “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region today announced signing of distribution partnership with Fidelis Cybersecurity to become the main distributor for Fidelis’s deception solutions across META.
Fidelis joins StarLink’s channel network of IT security and specialised partners to offer intelligent deception solutions to enterprises. This platform dramatically improves the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations by delivering comprehensive visibility, intelligent deception, automatic alert validation, and increased response across network and endpoints. The new Fidelis Deception Module delivers a deception defence platform that extends visibility and detection deep into the network, learns new attacker techniques and better defends organisations’ critical data assets.
StarLink’s channel network has a dedicated team to support new and existing resellers, and the partnership will help extend Fidelis’ channel base in the region. Based on customer demand and market needs, StarLink will offer Fidelis Cybersecurity product portfolio mainly focusing on deception solutions.
“With Fidelis deception technology, we are very excited to help enterprises in this region change the rules of the game. They can stay ahead by detecting zero day attacks, gain critical insights about potential attacks and have visibility of their network assets and communication channels” commented Mr. Nidal Othman, Managing Director at StarLink.
Our partnership with StarLink will meet the market demand for enterprises looking for a single, unified platform that automates the detection and response of both attacks on the enterprise as well as data leakage, creating an opportunity for active defence. With its channel network, StarLink is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by introducing our solutions to key markets, as well as helping to create additional revenue and growth opportunities for our partners,” said Ivan Dolensky, Vice President of International Sales at Fidelis Cybersecurity.
About Fidelis Cybersecurity
Fidelis is the leader in automated detection and response. The Fidelis Elevate platform dramatically improves the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations by delivering comprehensive visibility, intelligent deception, alert validation, and automated response across network and endpoints. Fidelis is trusted by the most important brands in the world. See what you’ve been missing. For more information go to www.fidelissecurity.com
About StarLink
StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 16 countries including UK and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor” to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1100 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net
Media Contact at StarLink:
Mary Aji |Director, Marketing
StarLink
T: +971 4 2794000
E: mary@starlinkme.net
W: www.starlinkme.net
Media contact for Fidelis Cybersecurity
Gemma White
Finn Partners
Email: fidelisteam@finnpartners.com
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3217 7060
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.