StarLink signs up with Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis joins StarLink ’s channel network of IT security and specialised partners to offer intelligent deception solutions to enterprises. This platform dramatically improves the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations by delivering comprehensive visibility, intelligent deception, automatic alert validation, and increased response across network and endpoints. The new Fidelis Deception Module delivers a deception defence platform that extends visibility and detection deep into the network, learns new attacker techniques and better defends organisations’ critical data assets.

Dubai, UAE - StarLink , the fastest growing “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region today announced signing of distribution partnership with Fidelis Cybersecurity to become the main distributor for Fidelis’s deception solutions across META.

StarLink ’s channel network has a dedicated team to support new and existing resellers, and the partnership will help extend Fidelis’ channel base in the region. Based on customer demand and market needs, StarLink will offer Fidelis Cybersecurity product portfolio mainly focusing on deception solutions.

“With Fidelis deception technology, we are very excited to help enterprises in this region change the rules of the game. They can stay ahead by detecting zero day attacks, gain critical insights about potential attacks and have visibility of their network assets and communication channels” commented Mr. Nidal Othman, Managing Director at StarLink.

Our partnership with StarLink will meet the market demand for enterprises looking for a single, unified platform that automates the detection and response of both attacks on the enterprise as well as data leakage, creating an opportunity for active defence. With its channel network, StarLink is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by introducing our solutions to key markets, as well as helping to create additional revenue and growth opportunities for our partners,” said Ivan Dolensky, Vice President of International Sales at Fidelis Cybersecurity.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis is the leader in automated detection and response. The Fidelis Elevate platform dramatically improves the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations by delivering comprehensive visibility, intelligent deception, alert validation, and automated response across network and endpoints. Fidelis is trusted by the most important brands in the world. See what you’ve been missing. For more information go to www.fidelissecurity.com



About StarLink

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 16 countries including UK and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor” to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1100 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net



Media Contact at StarLink:

Mary Aji |Director, Marketing

StarLink

T: +971 4 2794000

E: mary@starlinkme.net

W: www.starlinkme.net

Media contact for Fidelis Cybersecurity

Gemma White

Finn Partners

Email: fidelisteam@finnpartners.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3217 7060

