StarLink expands into Nigeria as West Africa Hub

Dubai, UAE - StarLink , the largest “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in META, today announced that as part of it global expansion plans, it has launched its Nigeria hub to cater to the West Africa region and is looking to engage with interested IT Security specialized partners.

StarLink has made its mark as a rapidly growing “True” Value-added Distributor (VAD) globally with on-the-ground presence in 13 countries including the US and the UK. With a focus on next-generation IT security technologies, StarLink has grown organically at an average rate of 60% year on year, now with a $200 million turnover. As a ‘Trusted Security Advisor’ to over 2200 enterprise and government customers globally in diverse business verticals, StarLink has successfully deployed multi-layered defense-in-depth pervasive security infrastructures using its best-of-breed and market-leading technologies. StarLink manages and sells through its channel network and takes pride in empowering them to function autonomously.

said, "We had envisioned Africa to be a huge opportunity and our continued focus on growth in this region has triggered this expansion into West Africa which will see further investments towards deploying local skills and a service office for on-the-ground presence that would bridge the gap between lack of skills to representing vendors who do not have local presence – thus facilitate bringing best-of-breed technologies to this part of Africa.”-Ends-

