StarLink expands into Nigeria as West Africa Hub
Bringing best-of-breed technologies to achieve cybersecurity resilience
Dubai, UAE - StarLink, the largest “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in META, today announced that as part of it global expansion plans, it has launched its Nigeria hub to cater to the West Africa region and is looking to engage with interested IT Security specialized partners.
StarLink has made its mark as a rapidly growing “True” Value-added Distributor (VAD) globally with on-the-ground presence in 13 countries including the US and the UK. With a focus on next-generation IT security technologies, StarLink has grown organically at an average rate of 60% year on year, now with a $200 million turnover. As a ‘Trusted Security Advisor’ to over 2200 enterprise and government customers globally in diverse business verticals, StarLink has successfully deployed multi-layered defense-in-depth pervasive security infrastructures using its best-of-breed and market-leading technologies. StarLink manages and sells through its channel network and takes pride in empowering them to function autonomously.
About StarLink
StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 13 countries including UK and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor” to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1000 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.
