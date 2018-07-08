Smart Solutions and Services Authority ready to unify Abu Dhabi Customer Service Centres via TAMM initiative

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) successfully organized a special workshop aimed at unifying the Emirati's government customer service centres through its TAMM initiative, which looks towards achieving service excellence across Abu Dhabi Government by moving the service delivery model to a more ‘journey-focused' approach. The workshop falls in line with the ongoing move to establish customer service centres across the emirate while also bringing various government entities under one umbrella to achieve Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. The workshop was attended by H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Health Authority; H.E. Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, General Director of ADSSSA, senior executives and employees from various government entities in Abu Dhabi. TAMM is the first of its kind government platform in the region to provide unified and comprehensive services that enrich customers experience and enable government entities to exchange government documents digitally via secure channels. The model includes sectors such as real state, education, health, entertainment, family, community and others. The first phase of the initiative is set to be launched on November 1, 2018, which will be highlighted with the opening of three centres to be located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra--covering 80 per cent of transactions from government entities.

The workshop focused on the objectives of the project, including how to transfer the centres and customer service staff to TAMM centre; selecting and qualifying employees to be assigned to these facilities and providing the highest levels of services to enhance efficiencies and provide diversity. The sessions also sought to highlight the task of unifying the designs of various centres and providing a fully-integrated digital platform to manage customer services. H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Health Authority, said, “Unifying Abu Dhabi Government Customer Service Centres to TAMM Centre is a confirmation that our customers will remain the primary goal of government work. At the end of this year, we will celebrate this milestone achievement which looks towards providing world class government services, thanks to the efforts of the Authority and government entities to improve the provision of government services and put key priority on customer happiness.”

Advertisement