Smart Link Communications Selects an Alepo Solution to Launch Algeria's First Public WiFi Service

As part of the first public WiFi network in Algeria, SLC will deploy the complete Alepo WiFi monetization solution, including AAA infrastructure, real-time charging and policy control, prepaid voucher management, and more. Alepo will deploy a next-generation solution that will support the WiFi monetization requirement, as well as offload in the near future. By selecting Alepo, SLC will be able to accelerate their overall return on investment (ROI) by creating new revenue streams with a flexible and robust captive portal that supports many business models.

Thursday, Austin, TX – Alepo (www.alepo.com) – a global provider of core network and IT software solutions for communications service providers, announced today that it has been selected by SLC, a leading Algerian internet service provider, for its public wireless broadband service.

Following the review of proposals from several providers, SLC selected Alepo as its technology partner. SLC cited Alepo’s strong customer references and professionalism as key factors in the decision.

Having successfully served the Algerian population for many years with internet connectivity using WiMAX and VSAT technologies, SLC is looking to provide additional value by implementing a next-generation WiFi network to expand its customer base without impacting the services offered to its existing customers.

The agreement with SLC signifies a major milestone for Alepo in North Africa. The “all things data” expert technology provider has already announced several WiFi monetization and offload contracts with tier-one mobile operators in the APAC and LATAM regions, including an agreement with Sri Lanka Telecom (Sri Lanka), Bhutan Telecom(Bhutan) and ETB (Colombia).

“Our company is transforming itself ‘smartly’ and we were looking for a strong technology partnership for deploying scalable WiFi broadband infrastructure. We are confident that Alepo, with its next- generation WiFi monetization platform, will create, build, and transform our WiFi network in unprecedented ways,” said Mohamed Bouzenada, Chief Technology Officer at SLC.

“We are thrilled to partner with SLC for WiFi connectivity across various cities in Algeria”, said Sneha Kadhane, Director- Africa at Alepo. “We already have a strong foothold in other parts of Africa and are now expanding our presence across the North African region.”

About Smart Link Communications (SLC)

Smart Link Communication (SLC) is an Algerian communications company founded in 2001. It made the first commercial deployment of WiMAX in the Arab world, in the 3.5 GHz and 5.8 GHz bands, aiming to establish a wireless broadband network across the country. In addition to wireless broadband, SLC offers network solutions and VoIP. Their main office is in Hydra, Algiers.

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-generation data opportunities a reality, with advanced software solutions and services that enable global communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on next-generation fixed and mobile broadband networks. For over a decade, Alepo has been the go-to technology partner for “all things data” at leading service providers like Orange, Saudi Telecom, and Digicel.

Alepo provides solutions in advanced policy and charging control, convergent charging and billing, device management, BSS/OSS, WiFi hotspot monetization, WiFi offload, and AAA infrastructure. In addition, Alepo provides expert professional services: systems integration, consulting and design, training and support, managed services, and more.

Established in 2004, Alepo is today a mature technology solutions provider with presence in all regions of the world, and with offices in Colombia, Australia, and India. Alepo USA Corporate Headquarters is located in Austin, Texas.

