Advertisement

150+ delegates are expected to take part in the 4edition of Telematics Conference Middle East & Africa. The event is primarily focused on fleet management, commercial vehicles, transportation, and mobility. It brings together all key stakeholders and decision makers in the industry: telematics solution providers, telematics device manufacturers, navigation and digital map developers, smart sensor and HW manufacturers, IoT experts, M2M providers, OEMs, market research specialists, logistics and transport companies. The conference includes an exhibition area, where 15 companies present their latest developments in the telematics industry.

Main Topic on Smart Fleets and the Future of Transportation and Mobility

This industry focused event highlights regional developments and global trends in the telematics industry. The 2018 event will focus on smart fleets and the future of transportation and mobility. The topics will be covered by globally and regionally recognized speakers from RTA, Sygic, Gurtam, Omnicomm, Teltonika, Mercedes-Benz Consulting, and elsewhere.

Introduction of the Advisory Board

Telematics Conference Middle East and Africa is proud to announce the establishment of an advisory board comprised of international and local experts in telematics, mobility, and transportation.

The members of the advisory board are carefully selected according to their diversified but complementary expertise in the industry, with the goal of helping develop the industry in the future. The main function of the advisory board is to provide the event with knowledge, suggestions, a network, ideas, understanding, and strategic thinking of the industry.

We are pleased to have the following members on the advisory board:

Elie Aad, Director Global Partnerships at Sigfox (UAE)

Mohamed Bebars, Project Manager, Drivers Licensing Department at RTA (UAE)

Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals/End Markets at ABI Research (UK)

Brent Melvin, Chief Operations Officer at Almajdouie Logistics (Saudi Arabia)

Stefan Schnitzler, Management Consultant at Mercedes-Benz Consulting (Germany)

PR and media contact: Nevena Knezevic, +386 68 154 413, nevena@telematics-conference.com

© Press Release 2018