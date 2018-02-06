Smart Fleets and the Future of Transportation and Mobility
4th Telematics Conference Middle East & Africa
22 March 2018, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
International Conference and Exhibition
Main Topic on Smart Fleets and the Future of Transportation and Mobility
This industry focused event highlights regional developments and global trends in the telematics industry. The 2018 event will focus on smart fleets and the future of transportation and mobility. The topics will be covered by globally and regionally recognized speakers from RTA, Sygic, Gurtam, Omnicomm, Teltonika, Mercedes-Benz Consulting, and elsewhere.
Introduction of the Advisory Board
Telematics Conference Middle East and Africa is proud to announce the establishment of an advisory board comprised of international and local experts in telematics, mobility, and transportation.
The members of the advisory board are carefully selected according to their diversified but complementary expertise in the industry, with the goal of helping develop the industry in the future. The main function of the advisory board is to provide the event with knowledge, suggestions, a network, ideas, understanding, and strategic thinking of the industry.
We are pleased to have the following members on the advisory board:
- Elie Aad, Director Global Partnerships at Sigfox (UAE)
- Mohamed Bebars, Project Manager, Drivers Licensing Department at RTA (UAE)
- Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals/End Markets at ABI Research (UK)
- Brent Melvin, Chief Operations Officer at Almajdouie Logistics (Saudi Arabia)
- Stefan Schnitzler, Management Consultant at Mercedes-Benz Consulting (Germany)
