Smart Dubai moves to engage private sector in data economy

Dubai –The Smart Dubai Office (SDO) organised a workshop titled “Public-Private Engagement Towards a Data Economy” as part of it’s efforts to implement a strategy and policy package to engage the private sector in the Dubai Data Initiative. The workshop sought to encourage the private sector in Dubai to participate in the data economy, in a manner that ensures mutual benefit and improves services and smart-city experiences. With 55 entities – all trailblazers in the data sector, including government departments alongside local and international private companies and start-ups – the workshop saw participants engage in insightful discussions regarding the formulation of the Dubai Data Strategy, exploring the challenges and opportunities presented by private-sector data in Dubai, and shedding light on data-exchange platforms, emerging technologies, and the rules and regulations for data marketing and sales.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General, Smart Dubai and CEO, Dubai Data Establishment, said: “Data is the bedrock upon which smart cities are built and developed; with that in mind, and in an effort to implement the Dubai Data Law, Smart Dubai launched a series of data policies earlier this year to boost the emirate’s data-exchange capacities. This workshop targeting the private sector complements these efforts and highlights the importance of cooperation between the private and public sectors to maximise benefits from data, which is extremely valuable for the future of Dubai.” “Establishing an integrated and holistic data environment ensures optimal organisation and exchange of data,” Al Nasser added; “this is essential for maintaining and utilising the digital wealth of the emirate and maximising its positive economic impact. Achieving these objectives requires the joint efforts of the public and private sectors, in addition to raising awareness among all stakeholders about the importance of data to move ahead with data-focused initiatives and projects and make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world.”

