Sir Tim Clark inaugurates Kent College Dubai auditorium
The launch event was attended by CEO of Emirates Airlines an alumnus of Kent College Canterbury along with representatives from MHK LLC and KHDA
AS CEO of Emirates Airlines, Sir Tim Clark spoke of his old school “It was a place that encouraged a lot of sport, did well academically, it was an important period of my life”. So when he heard that Kent College Canterbury was setting up here in Dubai, he was delighted to be welcomed back to officially open their auditorium.
A significant proportion of the school’s population is currently from the Emirates Meydan South community, and the connection of Sir Tim Clark with Kent College and Emirates Airlines is important to the school’s role in serving that community. The school has developed a broader mix of pupils from the wider environment of Dubai to deliver a high-quality British education and continues to have strong links with its sister school in Canterbury.
-Ends-
About Kent College
Kent College Canterbury was founded in 1885 and for most of its existence it has been owned by the Methodist Schools trust. It was originally a school for boys, but has been co-educational since 1975. The school is a boarding and day school and currently has five boarding houses (3 boys and 2 girls). In the 1990s four sporting houses were created (Augustine, Becket, Chaucer and Marlowe) and all pupils belong to one of these throughout their time in the school.
The elements of the school crest reflect the school’s heritage, including the white horse of Kent, associated with the county since Saxon times, and three choughs, which were the symbol of Thomas Becket, who was Archbishop of Canterbury in the 1100s, and was famously murdered in Canterbury cathedral. The Latin motto means ‘Your light is my way’. Former pupils of the school include artists, musicians, sportsmen and women, and Sir Tim Clark.
In May 2015 an agreement was signed between Kent College, MHK LLC and Kent College LLC FZ (a joint venture company between MHK and Meydan Education) to build and operate Kent College Dubai. The guiding principle was to establish a school in Dubai that would offer the same curriculum, and ethos and values as Kent College Canterbury and the same quality of British education within the cultural context of the UAE. The school opened its doors on 28 August 2016 with 240 pupils, there are currently 550 pupils in the school.
Facilities
The school has a 53,000 square-metre campus, with buildings along two sides of the perimeter, with shaded areas, a large adventure playground for the junior school and generous sports fields along the Dubai-Al Ain road.
The school’s facilities include:
- 460-seat theatre
- 6-lane 25m pool
- Double-sized sports hall
- Hockey and rugby pitches and cricket training area
- 14 science labs
- Drama, dance, media and music recording studios
- Design technology labs and Food & Nutrition rooms
- Separate libraries in each division of the school.