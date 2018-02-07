Sir Tim Clark inaugurates Kent College Dubai auditorium

AS CEO of Emirates Airlines , Sir Tim Clark spoke of his old school “It was a place that encouraged a lot of sport, did well academically, it was an important period of my life”. So when he heard that Kent College Canterbury was setting up here in Dubai, he was delighted to be welcomed back to officially open their auditorium.

A significant proportion of the school’s population is currently from the Emirates Meydan South community, and the connection of Sir Tim Clark with Kent College and Emirates Airlines is important to the school’s role in serving that community. The school has developed a broader mix of pupils from the wider environment of Dubai to deliver a high-quality British education and continues to have strong links with its sister school in Canterbury.

The school’s Principal, Patrick Lee-Browne, stated “The ties between Canterbury and Dubai are key to the school’s educational purpose and parents’ confidence in the quality and depth of the education we provide. The opening of the auditorium by one of the school’s pre-eminent alumni is a great opportunity to reinforce those links, particularly as the school is closely associated with Emirates Airlines. It’s also appropriate that we are celebrating the use of a space for the performing arts and public speaking, since they are at the heart of a successful all-round education and enrich the pupils’ experience of school. Our pupil’s self-confidence is developed in a unique and valuable way by the combination of team working, self-expression and conceptual interpretation that all lead to a successful performance.”-Ends-Kent College Canterbury was founded in 1885 and for most of its existence it has been owned by the Methodist Schools trust. It was originally a school for boys, but has been co-educational since 1975. The school is a boarding and day school and currently has five boarding houses (3 boys and 2 girls). In the 1990s four sporting houses were created (Augustine, Becket, Chaucer and Marlowe) and all pupils belong to one of these throughout their time in the school.

The elements of the school crest reflect the school’s heritage, including the white horse of Kent, associated with the county since Saxon times, and three choughs, which were the symbol of Thomas Becket, who was Archbishop of Canterbury in the 1100s, and was famously murdered in Canterbury cathedral. The Latin motto means ‘Your light is my way’. Former pupils of the school include artists, musicians, sportsmen and women, and Sir Tim Clark.

In May 2015 an agreement was signed between Kent College, MHK LLC and Kent College LLC FZ (a joint venture company between MHK and Meydan Education) to build and operate Kent College Dubai. The guiding principle was to establish a school in Dubai that would offer the same curriculum, and ethos and values as Kent College Canterbury and the same quality of British education within the cultural context of the UAE. The school opened its doors on 28 August 2016 with 240 pupils, there are currently 550 pupils in the school.

Facilities

The school has a 53,000 square-metre campus, with buildings along two sides of the perimeter, with shaded areas, a large adventure playground for the junior school and generous sports fields along the Dubai-Al Ain road.

The school’s facilities include:

460-seat theatre

6-lane 25m pool

Double-sized sports hall

Hockey and rugby pitches and cricket training area

14 science labs

Drama, dance, media and music recording studios

Design technology labs and Food & Nutrition rooms

Separate libraries in each division of the school.

