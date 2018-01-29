Sihatech Represents Saudi Arabia at Arab Health 2018

Join the Sihatech team at the Middle East's largest Healthcare Conference and Exhibition - Arab Health The Arab Health Conference will be held from the 29th of January to the 1st of February at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.



Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region. The 2018 edition of the event is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 103,000 attendees from 150+ countries.



Accompanying the exhibition will be 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques and skills. View the list of Arab Health conferences for 2018.

About Sihatech

Sihatech empowers patients to find the best doctor according to their needs. Book a direct appointment with an experienced and trusted doctor from over 100 different medical specialties and sub specialties. Sihatech allows you to browse through our up-to-date database of doctors, clinics, and hospitals. You can choose the doctor that is closest to you, or a doctor that is a specific gender or speaks a similar language. You can also learn more about the experience and medical degrees of the doctor before booking a direct appointment. The Sihatech booking service is completely free and all appointments are verified by our Sihatech Call Center.



For Further Press Enquiries:

