Shurooq and GHM prepare for grand opening of heritage Resort Al Bait Sharjah, UAE

The opening of the five-star hotel Al Bait, the second resort in the Middle East by GHM, will play a key role in strengthening Sharjah’s position as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates, where guests and visitors will be immersed in the Emirati way of life, as well as the nation’s traditional living environment and rich architecture.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority ( Shurooq ) has announced in cooperation with General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) that September 1, 2018, will be the opening date of the region’s most coveted heritage resort, ‘Al Bait’ located in the Heart of Sharjah, the largest historical preservation and restoration project in the region.

‘Heart of Sharjah’ is set to lead the emirate’s cultural tourism and hospitality sector, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary styles while providing a genuine glimpse into a bygone age for visitors, tourists and investors.

The 53-key heritage resort is a combination of meticulously restoredhouses that were once homes to well-known Emirati families and new buildings which have been constructed in the same authentic style. The result is Al Bait, meaning ‘The House’, providing world-class facilities and luxury services to its guests, epitomising the local culture, community and history, plus the quintessential Emirati hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of the authority, Engineer Khaled Deemas, Manager of Heart of Sharjah, said: “The opening of Al Bait will be another major achievement in our scheduled development phases of the Heart of Sharjah project. Our partnership with GHM reflects on our mission and vision to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading cultural tourism destination, delivering a rich mix of traditional and modern luxury Emirati experiences to visitors and tourists.”

He added: “GHM, with their bespoke hotel management portfolio of some of the largest hospitality project names from around the world, will play a key role in supporting our overall objectives in developing Heart of Sharjah into a high-level landscape project catering to a significant number of tourists in the UAE and the Gulf region.”

Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s General Manager, added: “GHM has taken the lead in pioneering luxury hospitality in the emirate, while connecting the modern traveller to Sharjah’s rich past. Having witnessed the success of the award-winning Chedi Muscat, this announcement marks yet another major milestone to celebrate Arabian heritage. We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to Al Bait for an experience comparable to no other.”

Booking portals will open shortly for reservations. For additional information on Al Bait Sharjah, please visit http://www.ghmhotels.com/en/al-bait-sharjah/

ABOUT GHM

Established in 1992, GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd.) is known for conceptualising, developing and operating an exclusive group of hotels and resorts. With an intimate portfolio and more projects in the pipeline, GHM prides itself in providing guests with an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Each GHM property is an original. A symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the local culture enables GHM to provide guests with a genuine, close-up experience of the best each destination has to offer. The signature GHM style melds contemporary interpretations of Asian designs and distinctive local touches to create inspired, memorable spaces.

GHM’s portfolio includes:

The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The Chedi Muscat, Oman

The ChediAndermatt, Switzerland

GHM properties currently under development:

Al Bait Sharjah, UAE

The ChediMumbai, India

The ChediLuštica Bay, Montenegro

The ChediNinghai, Zhejiang, China

The ChediHuangbai Mountain, Henan, China

The ChediKhorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE

The ChediXinchang, China

The ChediZhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The ChediClub Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The ChediResidencesZhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

In addition to these, GHM has joined with like-minded partners and entered into meaningful collaborations to deliver innovative brands, continuing its legacy of setting new benchmarks of excellence in the hospitality industry.

AhnLuh

AhnLuh is a joint venture partnership forged among DuanQiang, the co-founder and chairman of Beijing Tourism Group (BTG), Adrian Zecha, the visionary behind Amanresorts, along with Hans R. Jenni, President and Director of GHM and Duan Wei

Hong, the founder of Great Ocean Group.

It is a brand that combines the essence of Old World Chinese hospitality in today’s context of contemporary elegance, reflecting in its service, architectural design and interior décor, how tradition and modernity can intertwine to present an original, urban resort concept.

The AhnLuh portfolio includes:

AhnLuhZhujiajiao, Shanghai

AhnLuhLanting, Shaoxing

AhnLuhQiandao Lake, Hangzhou (soft opening)

AhnLuhHuangbai Mountain, Hubei (2019)

AhnLuhNanjing, Jiangsu (2019)

AhnLuh Zhuhai, Guangdong (2020)

Tin Hotels

TIN Hotels is the new artisanal brand by GHM focusing on lifestyle experiences. By pushing the boundaries of what a new generation of hotels can be to a global traveller, our goal is to provide guests with social spaces that deliver unrivalled communal experiences, great style and wholesome nutrition at a more accessible price point without compromising the standards that our world-class luxury brands are known for.

