Shurooq and GHM prepare for grand opening of heritage Resort Al Bait Sharjah, UAE
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced in cooperation with General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) that September 1, 2018, will be the opening date of the region’s most coveted heritage resort, ‘Al Bait’ located in the Heart of Sharjah, the largest historical preservation and restoration project in the region.
The opening of the five-star hotel Al Bait, the second resort in the Middle East by GHM, will play a key role in strengthening Sharjah’s position as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates, where guests and visitors will be immersed in the Emirati way of life, as well as the nation’s traditional living environment and rich architecture.
‘Heart of Sharjah’ is set to lead the emirate’s cultural tourism and hospitality sector, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary styles while providing a genuine glimpse into a bygone age for visitors, tourists and investors.
He added: “GHM, with their bespoke hotel management portfolio of some of the largest hospitality project names from around the world, will play a key role in supporting our overall objectives in developing Heart of Sharjah into a high-level landscape project catering to a significant number of tourists in the UAE and the Gulf region.”
Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s General Manager, added: “GHM has taken the lead in pioneering luxury hospitality in the emirate, while connecting the modern traveller to Sharjah’s rich past. Having witnessed the success of the award-winning Chedi Muscat, this announcement marks yet another major milestone to celebrate Arabian heritage. We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to Al Bait for an experience comparable to no other.”
Booking portals will open shortly for reservations. For additional information on Al Bait Sharjah, please visit http://www.ghmhotels.com/en/al-bait-sharjah/
ABOUT GHM
Established in 1992, GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd.) is known for conceptualising, developing and operating an exclusive group of hotels and resorts. With an intimate portfolio and more projects in the pipeline, GHM prides itself in providing guests with an unrivalled lifestyle experience.
Each GHM property is an original. A symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the local culture enables GHM to provide guests with a genuine, close-up experience of the best each destination has to offer. The signature GHM style melds contemporary interpretations of Asian designs and distinctive local touches to create inspired, memorable spaces.
GHM’s portfolio includes:
The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
The Chedi Muscat, Oman
The ChediAndermatt, Switzerland
GHM properties currently under development:
Al Bait Sharjah, UAE
The ChediMumbai, India
The ChediLuštica Bay, Montenegro
The ChediNinghai, Zhejiang, China
The ChediHuangbai Mountain, Henan, China
The ChediKhorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE
The ChediXinchang, China
The ChediZhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan
The ChediClub Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan
The ChediResidencesZhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan
In addition to these, GHM has joined with like-minded partners and entered into meaningful collaborations to deliver innovative brands, continuing its legacy of setting new benchmarks of excellence in the hospitality industry.
AhnLuh
AhnLuh is a joint venture partnership forged among DuanQiang, the co-founder and chairman of Beijing Tourism Group (BTG), Adrian Zecha, the visionary behind Amanresorts, along with Hans R. Jenni, President and Director of GHM and Duan Wei
Hong, the founder of Great Ocean Group.
It is a brand that combines the essence of Old World Chinese hospitality in today’s context of contemporary elegance, reflecting in its service, architectural design and interior décor, how tradition and modernity can intertwine to present an original, urban resort concept.
The AhnLuh portfolio includes:
- AhnLuhZhujiajiao, Shanghai
- AhnLuhLanting, Shaoxing
- AhnLuhQiandao Lake, Hangzhou (soft opening)
- AhnLuhHuangbai Mountain, Hubei (2019)
- AhnLuhNanjing, Jiangsu (2019)
- AhnLuh Zhuhai, Guangdong (2020)
Tin Hotels
TIN Hotels is the new artisanal brand by GHM focusing on lifestyle experiences. By pushing the boundaries of what a new generation of hotels can be to a global traveller, our goal is to provide guests with social spaces that deliver unrivalled communal experiences, great style and wholesome nutrition at a more accessible price point without compromising the standards that our world-class luxury brands are known for.
For more information, please visit www.GHMhotels.com or contact:
GHM Public Relations
General Hotel Management Ltd
32 Gilstead Road
Singapore 309075
T: +65 6223 3755
F: +65 6221 1535
pr@ghmhotels.com
