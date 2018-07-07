Sheraton Grand Doha appoints Yazan Latif as new Hotel Manager

Doha: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel announces the appointment of Mr. Yazan Latif as the new Hotel Manager. He will be responsible for overseeing the entire hotel operations at Sheraton Grand Doha. Prior to his current appointment, he was the Director of Rooms at Yas Viceroy Hotel in Abu Dhabi.



Mr. Latif brings over 18 years of commercial and operational experience in the hospitality industry, and has an impressive record of leadership and commitment to quality and service, which will enable Sheraton Grand Doha to identify new opportunities and ensure enhanced and memorable experiences for guests.



Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Latif said, "I am proud and excited to join the leading team of Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. I trust that with the support of the talented and professional leaders of Sheraton Grand Doha, we will continue to successfully lead this property as one of the top desirable hotels in Qatar."



A hospitality veteran, he started his career in 1999 in the world cultural capital of United Kingdom for a few years before he came back to his motherland where he took on a role as a Hotel Assistant Manager. From 2004 until 2008, he served in operations during his time in Whistler, Canada. Moving out from Whistler in 2008, he then continued his journey over to Mauritius and Mumbai where he opened two spectacular properties before landing a Director of Rooms position in Jakarta. In 2015, he then assumed a task force hotel manager role between Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives before moving to Abu Dhabi.



Mr. Latif grew up in Jordan where he studied Business Administration & Economics and holds a Master’s Degree in International Hotel & Tourism Management from Oxford Brookes University.



Set by the West Bay and the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel has earned its place through time as an iconic destination and established a long-lasting relationship with several generations of Qatar. Emerging from a complete renovation, this cultural symbol returns to its former glory, featuring extraordinary 1980s architecture highlighting the region’s exquisite designs, while catering to the needs of the modern social travellers.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018