#leisure | 27 December, 2017
Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Joins "TAKREEM" in Celebrating Arab Success Stories
Amman, Jordan – As the year 2017 is moving to an end, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil stops at one of its latest contributions on the national and regional levels. As it participated in the 8th cycle of TAKREEM awards ceremony, that took place in the capital of Jordan, Amman for the very first time.
Year after year, TAKREEM celebrates the accomplishments of Arabs in the fields of science, culture, environment, education, humanitarian aid and economy, it also aims to inspire Arab youth to innovate and generate pioneering projects. All these reasons and more urged Sheraton Amman Al Nabil to take part in this event by hosting a number of the noted Arab personalities participating in the ceremony from the region, to enrich their experience and stay in Jordan.
"Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel always strives to participate in events that carry noble and influential objectives and messages on the regional levels,” said Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil. “This is why we participated in the 8th edition of TAKREEM, as it became a platform to showcase the inspirational achievements of our Arab innovators.”
Marriott International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: MAR) is the world’s largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 5,700 properties in over 110 countries. Marriott operates and franchises hotels. and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The companies 30 leading brands include: Bulgari Hotels and Resports®, The Ritz-Carlton® and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance® Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy Hotels®, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.
