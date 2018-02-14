Shell Oman's Aviation growth leads to sustainable jobs creation

Shell Oman reinforces its commitment to provide job opportunities for Omani youth, and hires 15 Omani job seekers to support its growth in the Shell Aviation business, with 6 female talents breaking into the industry. In line with the nation’s efforts to create employment opportunities for the Omani youth - Shell Oman has been demonstrating commitment to its strategy of having an outstanding Omanisation rate of approximately 90%, including the executive management team. The Company has started the year with employing 15 new Omani talents within its Aviation business, in various operational, administrational and field roles. These new employment opportunities are backed by the Company’s success in accelerating its growth across various classes of businesses. The recent signing of an agreement for operating fuel farm facilities at the new Muscat International Airport has played a significant role in creating these opportunities.

Essam Al Busaidi, HR & Admin Manager, commented: "Shell Oman is known for its outstanding commitment to local talent development, Omanisation policy, and diversity and inclusiveness, which have been remarkably showcased this time with 6 talented young Omani women joining the Aviation business in Muscat." He added, "This success is even more meaningful given that, traditionally speaking, the aviation refueling industry has not been a magnet for female talents." Hafidh Al Ismaili, Aviation, Marine and Bitumen Country Manager at Shell Oman commented: "Shell Oman is determined to stay on course with continuously creating value for Oman, and supporting the national agenda to diversify the economy in the future, where logistics and tourism sectors are expected to be significant contributors to the GDP. I would like to welcome and congratulate our new colleagues; and we look forward to working with them to achieve growth while contributing to the national economy."

