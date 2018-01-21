Shell Lubricants The Number 1 Global Market Leader for 11 Consecutive Years
Shell Lubricants has been recognised as the global market leader for 11 consecutive years, marking the start of two decades of undisputed industry leadership. This accolade was confirmed in the recently published Kline & Company’s 15th Edition ‘Global Lubricants Industry: Market Analysis and Assessment: 2016-2026 report.
Shell held its global market leading position with an 11% market share, in terms of volume– selling between 4,400 – 4,500 kilotonnes of finished lubricants. This is equivalent to more than 5 billion litres of finished product. These sales were split almost evenly between sales to the consumer automotive, industrial and commercial automotive sectors.
He further stated ‘’The recognition from Kline & Company signals that we are on the correct path and is a testament to the dedication of our employees who are delivering excellent solutions to a diverse portfolio of customers across multiple industries.”
To cater to the increased demand for lubricants driven by the automotive and industrial sector, Shell has invested in hundreds of millions of dollars in its supply chain and continuously on a journey to upgrade and grow its world class supply chain network. To date it has 40 lube oil blending plants, 5 base oil plants and 10 grease plants. To further align with market demand in Asia, Shell is opening a new Lube Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) and Grease Manufacturing Plant (GMP) in Tuas, Singapore. This strategic move to integrate LOBP and GMP sites will enable the capacity expansion needed to support the expected demand growth in the region.
