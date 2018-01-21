Shell Lubricants The Number 1 Global Market Leader for 11 Consecutive Years

Shell Lubricants has been recognised as the global market leader for 11 consecutive years, marking the start of two decades of undisputed industry leadership. This accolade was confirmed in the recently published Kline & Company’s 15th Edition ‘Global Lubricants Industry: Market Analysis and Assessment: 2016-2026 report. Shell held its global market leading position with an 11% market share, in terms of volume– selling between 4,400 – 4,500 kilotonnes of finished lubricants. This is equivalent to more than 5 billion litres of finished product. These sales were split almost evenly between sales to the consumer automotive, industrial and commercial automotive sectors.

Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company Limited, Chief Executive Officer said: “Shell Lubricants is on a strong growth path across all markets and specially in Saudi Arabia which we operate in. We are making significant investments into our portfolio of brands, products and services as well to further develop world class supply chain capabilities. We continue to evolve to meet the opportunities and challenges of a fast-paced business environment while keeping a sharp focus on developing genuine alliances, developing customer-centric solutions and innovating through research and technology.’ He further stated ‘’The recognition from Kline & Company signals that we are on the correct path and is a testament to the dedication of our employees who are delivering excellent solutions to a diverse portfolio of customers across multiple industries.”

