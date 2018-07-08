Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah nabs Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year Award from World Finance
Kuwait: Chairman of Kuwait International Bank (KIB), Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah, added a new prestigious achievement to the Bank’s ever-growing roster of international awards and recognitions, after being named “Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year” for 2018 by World Finance; the premier London-based global banking and finance journal.
Al-Jarrah has been honored by World Finance several times throughout his illustrious career, in recognition of his leadership and outstanding record of excellence in the world of finance and business. In 2017, he was included in World Finance 100, the annual list of individuals and companies curated by World Finance, celebrating those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in their fields and industries. Al-Jarrah was also named “Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year” in 2017 and had previously been recognized as “GCC Chairman of the Year” in 2015.
Al-Jarrah also pointed out that the fast-paced and continuous development witnessed by KIB over the past few years is ample proof that the Bank is progressing steadily with its ambitious strategic plans. “We are looking at a very bright future for KIB, not just on a local level, but on a regional one as well,” he added.
Throughout his prolific career, Al-Jarrah has established himself as an influential figure in the Arab banking sector, earning a reputation for being a first-class leader and savvy financial strategist. On the regional stage, Al-Jarrah has been a keen advocate of joint Arab-International banking cooperation, and has sought to promote greater collaboration and unity amongst financial institutions across the Arab world.
In addition to his role at KIB, Al-Jarrah currently serves as Chairman of the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) and Board Member of the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). Al-Jarrah is also as a member of the Board of Trustees at the Arab Academy for Banking and Financial Sciences, and serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warba Insurance Company.
It serves to note that World Finance has not only honored KIB’s chairman over the years, but has also bestowed a number of prestigious awards on the Bank during the past few years. Most prominently, KIB has been named “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait” for four consecutive years - in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 – and “Best Islamic Bank in the GCC” for two consecutive years - in 2016 and 2017. The Bank also recently received the inaugural “Best Customer Acquisition in the GCC” Award in 2017.© Press Release 2018
