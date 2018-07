Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah nabs Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year Award from World Finance

Kuwait: Chairman of Kuwait International Bank (KIB), Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah, added a new prestigious achievement to the Bank’s ever-growing roster of international awards and recognitions, after being named “Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year” for 2018 by World Finance; the premier London-based global banking and finance journal. Al-Jarrah has been honored by World Finance several times throughout his illustrious career, in recognition of his leadership and outstanding record of excellence in the world of finance and business. In 2017, he was included in World Finance 100, the annual list of individuals and companies curated by World Finance, celebrating those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in their fields and industries. Al-Jarrah was also named “Islamic Banking Chairman of the Year” in 2017 and had previously been recognized as “GCC Chairman of the Year” in 2015.

On this occasion, Al-Jarrah expressed his delight and gratitude for receiving this esteemed award, adding: “Earning this award for a second time is an incredible honor to us all and an achievement we take great pride in. This is far from being just an individual honor; rather it is a testament to KIB ’s overall success and comes as a result of the support and dedicated efforts of everyone at the Bank – starting from the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team to each individual employee on our team. I am proud to say that everyone at KIB is working tirelessly and passionately to help us realize our strategic vision of becoming the Islamic Bank of Choice in Kuwait in the near future.” Al-Jarrah also pointed out that the fast-paced and continuous development witnessed by KIB over the past few years is ample proof that the Bank is progressing steadily with its ambitious strategic plans. “We are looking at a very bright future for KIB, not just on a local level, but on a regional one as well,” he added.

