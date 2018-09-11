Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi officially opens Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital
His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council UAE and Ruler of Ajman officially opened Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital (TPTRH) - the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country; and Thumbay Dental Hospital - the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector at Thumbay Medicity, on 11th September 2018. The official opening was held in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen – Founder President of Thumbay Group.
Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital operates in collaboration with internationally renowned Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Center, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Valduce Hospital, Italy. Spread over three floors, the hospital features cutting-edge amenities for physical therapy, such as Artificial Intelligence, Hydrotherapy Pool, Robotics and a unique Cryotherapy Chamber. One of the most remarkable components of the inpatient facilities at the hospital is its ‘Therapeutic Garden’, an innovative approach to rehabilitation intended to give patients a positive experience during their recovery. It is attached to Thumbay University Hospital Complex, having 50 dedicated beds especially for rehab. The outpatient department of the hospital offers Neurocognitive Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Medicine.
Thumbay Dental Hospital has a built-up area of 37,000 sq. ft. and 60 dental chairs spread across three floors, Thumbay Dental Hospital delivers high quality dental services. It also trains the students of the undergraduate and proposed post-graduate courses of the College of Dentistry, Gulf Medical University (GMU).
Thumbay Medicity houses the Gulf Medical University, Thumbay Labs, Thumbay Pharmacy, Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe, Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court, Thumbay Housing Project, Theatre, Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare (CASH), Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM), Central Library, Research Center, Free Parking, Public Bus Station, Supermarket, in addition to Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital. A 500-bed academic hospital – Thumbay University Hospital - the largest private academic hospital in the region is at the final stages of completion at Thumbay Medicity, slated to open shortly. The specialized hospitals of Thumbay Medicity are Academic Health Centers of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS).
“I am confident that Thumbay Medicity will emerge as one of the top healthcare, education and research destinations in the region. I hope that this endeavor will give further fillip to the growth of medical tourism in the region. The clinical experience gained at Thumbay Medicity will immensely benefit the students of Gulf Medical University, the next generation of medical professionals who will set the course of healthcare technology and practice in the region and beyond,” said Dr. Thumbay Moideen, commenting on the futuristic facilities of Thumbay Medicity.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.