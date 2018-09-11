Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi officially opens Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital

His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council UAE and Ruler of Ajman officially opened Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital (TPTRH) - the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country; and Thumbay Dental Hospital - the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector at Thumbay Medicity, on 11th September 2018. The official opening was held in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen – Founder President of Thumbay Group.

Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital operates in collaboration with internationally renowned Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Center, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Valduce Hospital, Italy. Spread over three floors, the hospital features cutting-edge amenities for physical therapy, such as Artificial Intelligence, Hydrotherapy Pool, Robotics and a unique Cryotherapy Chamber. One of the most remarkable components of the inpatient facilities at the hospital is its ‘Therapeutic Garden’, an innovative approach to rehabilitation intended to give patients a positive experience during their recovery. It is attached to Thumbay University Hospital Complex, having 50 dedicated beds especially for rehab. The outpatient department of the hospital offers Neurocognitive Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Medicine.