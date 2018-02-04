Sharjah's Health Promotion Department reveals its initiatives for the Year of Zayed During a press conference held at the Consultative Council of Sharjah headquarters

The press conference was attended by HE Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), HE Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan, Assistant Director of Sharjah Medical District, Mohammed Al Mashghouni, Head of Government Communications and Media at Sharjah Medical District, and heads and board members of the related health promoting associations. The event was also attended by a large number of the Consultative Council’s management and staff, representatives of partner institutions, volunteers and a collection of local and Arab media representatives.

Sharjah - The Department of Health Promotion at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah organized a press conference at the headquarters of the Consultative Council of Sharjah on Sunday. The Department announced the initiatives that will be organized during the year, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, during the “Year of Zayed.” The initiatives will be organized with the participation of the related health promoting Associations that promote health awareness and provide support and treatment for patients.

Saif stated that due to the continuous support of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affair, the Department has become a leader in maintaining public health, which has been achieved through the promotion of healthy practices among members of the community, and the support of patients that are unable to afford proper treatment, in addition to educating the public on the prevention of diseases.

Following a short film about the Department of Health Promotion and the related health promoting Associations, HE Iman Rashid Saif delivered a speech in which she stated that the Department will seek to emphasize the original values ​​of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which include care and support for members of the community.

Iman Turki, Head of Programs at the Department of Health Promotion, reviewed the main programs that will be organized by the Department for the year, which include the "Sahbati" initiative aimed at spreading peer education and health awareness, and the "Employee Health" program. Other programs include the "Five days" campaign that aims promote a culture of consuming five servings of vegetables and fruits per day, and the "health and tourism" campaign, in addition to the Department’s seventh annual conference.

Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Association, addressed the Association’s main agenda during the “Year of Zayed,” which focuses on three major initiatives. One initiative is the “The Blue Circle,” which organizes free consultations, as well as awareness workshops and various entertaining events. The other initiatives include "Prevention and Coexistence," which is an initiative that is aimed at providing health care for Diabetes patients and following up with those who are newly diagnosed, and "Superhero – Saeed," which is an initiative that aims to educate young students in the Emirate of Sharjah on diabetes.

Mona Al-Hawai, a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, stated the Association’s initiatives for the current year. The most important of these was the launch of a competition on social networking sites on the occasion of the International Day of Kidneys, as well as the production of an awareness film. Other initiatives include "My Health in Ramadan" initiative that aims to educate employees on how to maintain blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and a "Water Campaign" that aims to raise awareness on the importance of both water and sports in preserving kidney health.

Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, discussed the Association’s most important initiatives for the year, which include the Association’s 6th marathon that is organized under the slogan "Life is Movement", and which aims to include more five thousand participants. Another initiative planned for the year is the "International Day of Joints,” which includes many associated awareness events and programs.

Khawla Rashid, managing director of Friends of Cancer Patients Association, presented the main activities of the Association in the “Year of Zayed”, which include “Sharjah Portage,” which is aimed at developing solutions to the therapeutic difficulties faced by children with cancer in developing countries, the "fun vehicle" initiative, and the "Global Color” Initiative, which aims to enhance the confidence of women with cancer by focusing on the importance of both their external appearance and their internal health. The Association will also participate in the Gulf Cancer Awareness Campaign, which will launch under the slogan "40% protection equivalent to 40% cure."

Dr. Ruqaya Fikri, Vice President of Breastfeeding Friends Association, also discussed the most important activities of her Association for the year, which includes organizing home visits to breastfeeding mothers in order to provide advice and guidance, holding forums for mothers to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding, providing training courses for female guides and volunteers, organizing awareness platforms in public institutions and shopping centers, and conducting studies to measure the awareness of mothers on the importance of breastfeeding.

At the end of the press conference, HE Iman Rashid Saif, presented a shield to the Consultative Council of Sharjah, in recognition of the Council’s efforts in serving the people of the Emirate and promoting sustainable development in all areas of life.

The Health Promotion Department and the related health promoting Associations will celebrate international health days throughout the year by organizing several educational events as well as raising awareness through social media sites. The Department will also participate in activities organized by government institutions, schools and kindergartens such as exhibitions, conferences, festivals and national days, and will conduct various studies to raise awareness and promote healthy practices.

