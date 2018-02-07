Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone wins the SuperBrands title for 2018

Sharjah : The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has been awarded the Superbrands title for 2018 by Superbrands Worldwide, based on the vote done by the SuperBrands Council and more than 4,000 marketing experts from the UAE business community. In addition, 23 companies operating in the Hamriyah Free Zone have won various categories of this year's Superbrands Award. The title is one of the most prestigious awards given to brands, which are subject to a strict and rigorous selection process by the Superbrand Council and polling of independent and voluntary experts in management and marketing. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HZFA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, received the award on Wednesday at an official ceremony that was held at the HZFA headquarters. The awards Ceremony was attended by representatives from Superbrands Middle East, a number of senior officials from HZFA, and representatives from the companies that operate in the HZFA that have also won the Award.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stated that the Authority’s success in winning the Superbrands Award for the second year in a row comes as recognition for the excellence and leadership of the Authority in providing high quality services in accordance with UAE and international standards. Al Mazrouei added that this win will act as an additional incentive for the Authority to continue their efforts in developing a first class Free Zone, which helps to attract investors to Sharjah.

SuperBrands Worldwide also awarded the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority the Superbrands label in 2017. Hamriyah Free Zone is one of the largest free zones in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East. It includes more than 6,700 companies from 157 nationalities operating in various light and heavy industrial sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, iron, construction and food industries, as well as attracting a number of companies specialized in navigational marine industries, designing, building and maintaining vessels of various types and sizes.