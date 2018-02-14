Sharjah's East Coast locations decorated with captivating displays that transfer audience to a fantastic world

UAE:- His Excellency (H.E.) Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), emphasized on SCTDA’s keenness to shed light on the features of the East coast and the central region in Sharjah, especially its historical, heritage and tourism importance, and attract more tourists to those areas to showcase the unique and diverse tourism products the emirate has. This came during Al Midfa’s visit to the East coast locations of the Festival, accompanied by a delegation from the Authority, where he followed up the shows that will be held in the Khorfakkan Municipal Council Building, the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, the Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba City Municipality Council, and the Directorate of human resources in Kalba.

Al Midfa added: “The Authority is keen to expand the geographical areas of the Sharjah Light Festival by adding new sites, as well as using new innovative technologies every year, to promote Sharjah as an ideal tourist destination fo big events and festivals which enhance its position on the global tourism map. The Khorfakkan Municipality and Directorate of Town Planning and Survey are host to a distinctive canvas titled ‘Glowing Culture,’ designed by the famous artist Alice Haldenwang, which transforms the building walls into an interactive video presentation through a wide range of digital technologies. The projections of stunning abstract designs, fanciful curlicues and precise angular geometric drawings - all move over the two buildings as part of carefully curated shows highlighting the culture and growth of the emirate. The light projection ‘breaks down’ the building and re-invents it with new domes and pillars in one set while another show’s more poetic scenes that elicit imaginative responses from the beholders.

