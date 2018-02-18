Sharjah to Host Inventor of Internet at Int'l Government Communication Forum 2018

Sharjah - The seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) will host British engineer and computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and President of the Open Data Institute in London. On the first day of the Forum, which runs from 28-29 March at the Expo Centre Sharjah, Sir Tim’s address, themed, The Future of Open Communication in the Age of Data Monopolies’, will discuss the risks of losing control of personal data, the threats facing the Internet and the negative impact of data collection by companies from the private sector.

The legendary computer scientist, who also serves as a director for the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which oversees standards for the Internet and World Wide Web, will discuss key recommendations that could help Internet users protect their data, with a focus on his vision of providing users with an open platform that enables them to exchange data, access information and achieve cross-cultural cooperation regardless of geographic borders. Currently a Professor of Computer Science at Oxford University, Sir Tim was a joint-winner of the first Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) in 2014, along with Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia, in recognition of their efforts in building the world’s largest platforms to disseminate and transfer knowledge.

Advertisement