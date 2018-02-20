Sharjah supports creativity and innovation and is an attractive environment for happiness and positivity: Director of Corporate Communications Department at TRA

During her visit to Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, which is hosting some of the activities of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, particularly the innovative projects by university and school students, Al Feel said the TRA is taking part in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah through its Hackathon UAE.

SGMB-20 th of February 2018- The Emirate of Sharjah supports creativity and innovation and is an attractive environment for happiness and positivity, said Ahlam Al Feel, Director of Corporate Communications Department and Happiness and Positivity CEO at Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The initiative comprises 8 themes following which creative ideas and innovative solution would be produced for rendering the UAE an environment full of happiness for citizens and residents, she added.

Al Feel pointed out that TRA has several initiatives including the Hakathon UAE - Data for Happiness, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which was launched in co-operation with the Open Data Collaboratives to cover the UAE and was held concurrently with the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah. TRA co-ordinated with the University of Sharjah, which played a key role in organizing the initiative in Sharjah in line with the UAE Government’s orientations for a happy society, she said.

“We are today in the third stage of the hackathon, which covers Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, as the first was in Abu Dhabi, the second in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah and the fourth and final would be in Dubai next week”, she said.

The TRA launched the ‘Hutaf’ initiative, which allows sports followers from the people of determination, specifically the blind and visually impaired, to attend and interact with the matches in the stadium, she added, noting that the initiative idea is to provide them with voice commentary about the matches, and thus encourage them to support their favorite club during matches.

Al Feel pointed out that through her tour of the centre, she was briefed on the displayed innovative projects that belonged to university and school students in Sharjah. These innovative projects showed clearly that the youth were very keen to display their projects and creative ideas for sustainable solutions to challenges, she said.

They also showed that Sharjah has great interest in creativity and innovation and is very keen on providing a supportive environment that would contribute to sustainable life, work, happiness and positivity, she added.

Meanwhile, Manal Al Affad, Director of Hackathon UAE at TRA, said the number of people who registered in the Hackathon UAE was beyond expectation. The number was originally estimated at around 1,500 people but the actual people registered was in excess of 2,500 people, she added, noting that registration would continue for the final stage in Dubai next week and hence the figure is expected to be higher.

