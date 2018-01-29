Sharjah Urban Planning Council's keynote speakers offer project insights at Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi Conference 2018

Sharjah - Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC), which serves to protect, preserve and enhance the emirate’s urban development, participated in the 4th annual Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference at the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa on January 29th. Among the keynote speakers were HE Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Ali, SUPC’s Secretary General and Val Zillig, SUPC’s Urban Planning Advisor. HE Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Ali and Val Zillig addressed audience members and offered key insights on: designing public spaces, prioritising public interest, protecting public assets, and intergovernmental cooperation. They also presented design practices from across Sharjah that creatively address the challenges facing landscape design in the public realm.

HE Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Ali commented, “It was a distinct pleasure to be a keynote speaker at this unique event. At SUPC, we are committed to undertaking projects that have a positive impact on the wellbeing of the people of Sharjah. The emirate’s long-term sustainability is our highest priority and all of our public realm projects play an integral role in ensuring a highly livable future for Sharjah.” “It is our vision for Sharjah to be among the world’s leading cities that are recognised for high quality of life and public spaces. The Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference is an ideal venue to display not only our achievements, but also share some of our best practices and expertise with likeminded entities,” added Al Ali

Advertisement