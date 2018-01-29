Sharjah Urban Planning Council's keynote speakers offer project insights at Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi Conference 2018
Sharjah - Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC), which serves to protect, preserve and enhance the emirate’s urban development, participated in the 4th annual Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference at the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa on January 29th. Among the keynote speakers were HE Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Ali, SUPC’s Secretary General and Val Zillig, SUPC’s Urban Planning Advisor.
HE Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Ali and Val Zillig addressed audience members and offered key insights on: designing public spaces, prioritising public interest, protecting public assets, and intergovernmental cooperation. They also presented design practices from across Sharjah that creatively address the challenges facing landscape design in the public realm.
“It is our vision for Sharjah to be among the world’s leading cities that are recognised for high quality of life and public spaces. The Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference is an ideal venue to display not only our achievements, but also share some of our best practices and expertise with likeminded entities,” added Al Ali
“Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi is a strategic platform to connect with expert individuals and exchange ideas. This conference is an outstanding opportunity for industry professionals from all over the world to promote future multidisciplinary development in landscape architecture,” explained Val Zillig, SUPC’s Urban Planning Advisor. “It is also an important forum to showcase our latest developments, while discussing landscape design and elements of regional landscape trends. Serving as a keynote speaker was an opportunity to discuss the best practices for improving the quality of life through better public spaces. These projects will deliver opportunities for a more active and healthy Sharjah.”
