Sharjah Press Club Hosts Dialogue Between EPAA and Local Media

SHARJAH: Sharjah Government Media Bureau, February 14, 2018 -- The Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau today (Wednesday) hosted a rare dialogue session between senior editors and representatives of local media and officials of Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) at the Islamic Botanical Garden (Islamic Park) in the Sharjah Desert Park. The meeting, which was attended by HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA and Asma Al-Juwaid, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), discussed the mechanisms of enhancing cooperation between the EPAA and the media, identifying opportunities for further development within the scope of work.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Suwaidi talked about the extraordinary history of EPAA’s establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and its achievements so far as well as its future plans and strategies for the organisation. She talked about the EPAA’s role in environment protection and environmental tourism as well as raising awareness about the environment through various initiatives and activities throughout the year. She said that more than 1.5 million tourists had already visited various parks and facilities managed by EPAA during the year 2018 itself.

Advertisement