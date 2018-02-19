Sharjah Officials and Decision Makers Learn Innovation and Problem Solving Through Lego
SHARJAH, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, February 19, 2018 – It’s perhaps the most fascinating and fun way of promoting a culture of innovation and problem solving. Lego, a Danish-invented game of toys consisting mostly of interlocking plastic bricks and building blocks may be all fun and games for children but it is being increasingly used around the world to teach adults, especially decision makers and managers, the art of problem solving and encouraging innovative solutions with available resources.
As part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah being held throughout the Emirate, Al Majaz Waterfront hosted on Monday a Lego workshop for senior Sharjah government officials and managers, teaching them the art of problem solving and bringing out their best innovative skills and using all their mental and cognitive faculties within available resources.
Baraa Al Jilani and Ibrahim Tamim from Fun Robotics conducted the workshop with the participants taking part in various exercises and games with the infectious enthusiasm of children.
He said there is something called ‘hand knowledge’. “We may have a general idea of a project in our mind. However, we get to really know it only when we start working on it often surprising ourselves with the final outcome. This is why we encourage everyone to give practical shape to their ideas and often they are surprised with what they finally come up with,” he argued.
Lego workshop is one of the hundreds of activities and events being held throughout Sharjah and across the UAE as part of the UAE Innovation Month.
In addition to Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Al Qasba Walkway and Flag Island are the other venues of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations, to run until Wednesday, February 21. For more details about the UAE Innovation Month activities, please visit https://uaeinnovates.gov.ae/
