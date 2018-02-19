Sharjah Officials and Decision Makers Learn Innovation and Problem Solving Through Lego

SHARJAH, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, February 19, 2018 – It’s perhaps the most fascinating and fun way of promoting a culture of innovation and problem solving. Lego, a Danish-invented game of toys consisting mostly of interlocking plastic bricks and building blocks may be all fun and games for children but it is being increasingly used around the world to teach adults, especially decision makers and managers, the art of problem solving and encouraging innovative solutions with available resources. As part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah being held throughout the Emirate, Al Majaz Waterfront hosted on Monday a Lego workshop for senior Sharjah government officials and managers, teaching them the art of problem solving and bringing out their best innovative skills and using all their mental and cognitive faculties within available resources.

As part of the exercises, attendees are given Lego building blocks and toys, asking them to come up with various projects such as building the tallest tower in town, a model community and even create their perception of a nightmarish boss. Baraa Al Jilani and Ibrahim Tamim from Fun Robotics conducted the workshop with the participants taking part in various exercises and games with the infectious enthusiasm of children.

