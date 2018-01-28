Sharjah Media Council Reviews Emirate's Media Policy Being Drafted by Eminent Academics, Experts

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau – Sharjah's media strategy and policy is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is aimed at organising and reinvigorating this crucial sector in the Emirate, emphasised Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council. – Sharjah's media strategy and policy is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is aimed at organising and reinvigorating this crucial sector in the Emirate, emphasised Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council. This came during a meeting of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) held on Thursday to discuss the various aspects of the Emirate’s comprehensive media strategy and policy being formally formulated and drafted by a group of eminent academic experts, media professionals and specialists. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that the Council has been working on evolving a unified information policy for the media sector, defining its goals and functions as well as standards and norms in order to strengthen the industry’s role in the building and progress of a cohesive society.

The information policy, as approved by the Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), includes the principles and standards governing the organisation, management, control, evaluation and harmonisation of various communication systems and forms, in particular the media, in order to achieve the best social results possible for the overall wellbeing of the nation. HE Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, pointed out that the issue of evolving a unified media policy is especially important given the critical role played by the media in various fields – social, economic, cultural and political -- and in light of the rapid technological developments, which have only increased the influence of these areas and their ability to Influence the social stability.

Advertisement