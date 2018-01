Sharjah Islamic Bank receives prestigious 'Business Excellence' award

Islamic Bank is recognised for efforts by The World Confederation of Businesses Sharjah - Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), a prominent National Bank in the UAE, was given an award for ‘Business Excellence 2017’ by The World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) recently. WORLDCOB was established in 2004 in Houston, Texas and seeks to promote business development worldwide, recognising and encouraging the progression of leading businesses and businesspeople.

Criteria assessed by the evaluation committee measures six core areas, business leadership, management systems, quality of products or services, business creativity and innovation, corporate social responsibility, and achievements and awards. Potential candidates are recognised based on their outstanding presence and business individuals who utilise business excellence and quality. HE Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank , was additionally awarded a certificate for being a successful leader that has consistently demonstrated business excellence. HE Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank said, “We are ecstatic that The World Confederation of Businesses sought us out and contacted us. We will continue to meet the standards of this important and global award. At SIB, we believe in the importance of team-work, and without it we could not have come this far. We extend our gracious thanks to all the members of the SIB family that made the criteria for this award a reality.”

