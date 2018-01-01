Sharjah Islamic Bank raises capital through the issuance of convertible sukuk

Sharjah Under the patronage of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, has successfully completed the issuance of AED 266.8 million worth of Sukuk convertible into equity of the bank to the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF). The move came in line with the Year of Giving (2017). The announcement was made by HE Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIB, who stressed that the bank was proud of its management and that the Ruler of Sharjah had considered SIB as a safe investment for the SSSF, which in turn will utilise the income generated from our bank’s dividends for uplifting social activities in the emirate.

Al Owais noted that earlier this year in March, at SIB ’s AGM, the shareholders approved the issuance of Sukuk convertible into 10% of the ordinary share capital by the bank. As per the scheme, HH the Ruler of Sharjah nominated an entity engaged in endowment activities to subscribe to Sukuk equal to 10% of SIB’s capital and converting it into equity for the bank at a nominal value of AED 1 each per share which will be non-tradable. The bank sought approvals from the Securities & Commodities Authority and the Central Bank of UAE for this scheme, which were successfully sanctioned. HE Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIB, commented: “The mark of confidence is also a win-win situation for SIB, whose shared capital has increased, which is the strongest level of capital for any financial institution. We expect that our capitalisation ratios, will be strengthened by around 100 bps with the issuance of this capital.”

Advertisement