Sharjah Islamic Bank raises capital through the issuance of convertible sukuk
Under the patronage of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, has successfully completed the issuance of AED 266.8 million worth of Sukuk convertible into equity of the bank to the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF). The move came in line with the Year of Giving (2017).
The announcement was made by HE Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIB, who stressed that the bank was proud of its management and that the Ruler of Sharjah had considered SIB as a safe investment for the SSSF, which in turn will utilise the income generated from our bank’s dividends for uplifting social activities in the emirate.
HE Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIB, commented: “The mark of confidence is also a win-win situation for SIB, whose shared capital has increased, which is the strongest level of capital for any financial institution. We expect that our capitalisation ratios, will be strengthened by around 100 bps with the issuance of this capital.”
He concluded: “This one-of-a-kind move is part of the bank’s excellence strategy in supporting the community through different CSR initiatives. The bank has since its inception been an integral part of the community. The Board of Directors is committed to embracing the noble values inspired by the vision of HH, the Ruler of Sharjah, who spares no efforts to ensure the development of our society, citizens and nation.”
About Sharjah Islamic Bank
Established in 1975, Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) is one of the leading national banks in the UAE, and an excellent reputation of embracing ground-breaking initiatives and applying the latest IT systems to the banking sector. It offers modern Sharia’a services in compliance with the highest international standards to its clientele. SIB adopts clear and prudent corporate strategy and policy, particularly in terms of risk management and investment diversification.