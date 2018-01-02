Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre achieves 3 ISO certifications





Sharjah - The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) has been awarded three ISO Certificates – ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 18001. This global accreditation is an international testament to TAHKEEM’s track record of achievements in all three categories.



The three certificates are ISO Quality Management 9001; ISO Environment Management 14001; and OHSAS 18001 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System.



To gain the three certificates, TAHKEEM had to meet the stringent standards set by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) which is an international standard-setting body that ensures through documents and guidelines that materials, products, processes and services are fit for their purpose in organisations.





TAHKEEM got the three certificates after meeting all global requirements for the integration of occupational health and safety, environmental and quality management system standards.



The certificates were received by Mr. Ahmed Saleh Al-Echlah, TAHKEEM Director, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and H.E. Abdulla Deaifis, Executive Committee Chairman, along with the members of the Executive Committee and Mr. Basem Obaid, Director-General of Lloyd's Register, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the premises of the Sharjah Chamber.





The global recognition is one of the most outstanding achievements of TAHKEEM during the year 2017. It reflects the Centre’s commitment to developing its management systems in line with internationally recognised standards, applying best practices in support of its vision, mission and future directions that are aimed to improve its services and optimise its performance, and efficiently developing its statutes and executive regulations in keeping with latest industry standards and criteria.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ahmed Al-Echlah, Director of TAHKEEM, said, “We are so happy that we have secured the recognition that comes with being an ISO certified organisation. This global accreditation is an international testament to the efforts made by the Executive Committee and the Centre’s working teams, and to our commitment to innovation and creativity in the arbitration services, we provide to the business community.



"We are constantly striving to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to create a stimulating and distinctive environment conducive to attracting investments to maintain the Emirate's eminent position locally, regionally and internationally."



This certification gives us further impetus to move forward and to make more efforts to implement our ambitious plans aimed at ensuring further successes and improving our services in the near future in accordance with the Centre’s accredited policy in areas of quality management, environment, occupational health and safety," said Mariam bin Hedah of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre.



