Sharjah International Airport holds brainstorming session on Six Thinking Hats technology during UAE Innovation Month

SGMB-19th of February 2018- Sharjah International Airport is taking part in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah with workshops and brainstorming sessions at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences. These included, a workshop for school students on the Six Thinking Hats technology presented on Monday morning by Nora Al Mazrouei, Director of Human Resources Department, and Mariam Al Mazmi, Head of Training Section. The one-hour workshop was attended by 20 students from the American School and the Al Saleh School in Sharjah. The airport will hold another workshop on Skamper programme for creative thinking on Tuesday which will be open for everybody and not just school students.

Al Mazmi explained that the Six Thinking Hats technology is based on dividing thinking into 6 modes, each of which is treated as a hat that man puts on and removes as per his mode of thinking at that particular moment. At the end of the workshop, Al Mazmi asked the students to think of some challenges that could be faced by the airport or the people in it and gave travellers’ luggage as an example. The workshop ended with an encouraging question for the students who were required to give an innovative answer to win a prize.

Advertisement