Sharjah International Airport holds brainstorming session on Six Thinking Hats technology during UAE Innovation Month
SGMB-19th of February 2018- Sharjah International Airport is taking part in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah with workshops and brainstorming sessions at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences. These included, a workshop for school students on the Six Thinking Hats technology presented on Monday morning by Nora Al Mazrouei, Director of Human Resources Department, and Mariam Al Mazmi, Head of Training Section.
The one-hour workshop was attended by 20 students from the American School and the Al Saleh School in Sharjah. The airport will hold another workshop on Skamper programme for creative thinking on Tuesday which will be open for everybody and not just school students.
At the end of the workshop, Al Mazmi asked the students to think of some challenges that could be faced by the airport or the people in it and gave travellers’ luggage as an example. The workshop ended with an encouraging question for the students who were required to give an innovative answer to win a prize.
The technology features six common modes of thinking with the white hat representing digital thinking, yellow hat for optimistic thinking that focuses on the positive sides, red hat for emotional thinking, black hat for pessimistic thinking, green hat for creative thinking and finally blue hat for controlling all operations.
The students responded positively to the brainstorming session by asking many questions, as a result of which they learnt that thinking is what goes on in the mind before saying or doing anything, which indicates that the human thinking is a continuous process round the clock. Dedicated to creative thinking and solving problems, the Six Thinking Hats technology stresses the need for people to use all the modes of thinking while solving problems and pending issues.
