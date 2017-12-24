Sharjah International Airport Authority organised an induction program entitled "Skills" in co-operation with Sharjah Education Council
Programme included field visits to departments and companies affiliating to Sharjah Airport
Support Services Division at Sharjah International Airport Authority recently organised a ten-day public awareness programme on the aviation sector and airports for 21 high school students in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council. The programme aimed at raising awareness about the sector through educating about Sharjah Airport’s divisions and operations as well as the role of departments and companies operating at Sharjah Airport.
On the last day, the programme highlighted the skills of effective communication by discussing the concept of communication elements and methods, the most important of which was positive body language, and how it can affect the process of communication with others. Furthermore, the participants explored how to use the body language to provide excellent services to customers and passengers at the Airport. At the end of the programme, there was an induction tour at the Customer Service Department to identify the nature of work at Sharjah Airport call centres.
Lamia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Support Services Division, said: “We organised this induction programme to raise awareness of the various aspects related to aviation and airports to contribute to the development of national personnel through expanding their knowledge of latest the developments and modern techniques used in this field.”
She added, “This was in order to ensure keeping the advanced position of the aviation sector in Sharjah and UAE, and to provide distinguished services for passengers and customers.”
