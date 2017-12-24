Sharjah International Airport Authority organised an induction program entitled "Skills" in co-operation with Sharjah Education Council

Support Services Division at Sharjah International Airport Authority recently organised a ten-day public awareness programme on the aviation sector and airports for 21 high school students in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council. The programme aimed at raising awareness about the sector through educating about Sharjah Airport’s divisions and operations as well as the role of departments and companies operating at Sharjah Airport.

“Skills” included field visits in cooperation with “Air Arabia,” in order to introduce participants to various types of aircrafts and engineering. As well as these participants visited Sharjah Aviation Services (SAS) to take a closer look at ground services operations, in addition to another visit in cooperation with Alpha Aviation Services in order for identifying various topics related to hospitality and catering in the field of aviation and airports. The programme also included a visit to the Fire Section at the airport where participants listened to an explanation about the department’s tasks and how to react in emergencies.

On the last day, the programme highlighted the skills of effective communication by discussing the concept of communication elements and methods, the most important of which was positive body language, and how it can affect the process of communication with others. Furthermore, the participants explored how to use the body language to provide excellent services to customers and passengers at the Airport. At the end of the programme, there was an induction tour at the Customer Service Department to identify the nature of work at Sharjah Airport call centres.